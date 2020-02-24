Judas Priest celebrating its 50th anniversary at St. Louis Music Park

Rob Halford of Judas Priest performs at Stifel Theatre in St. Louis on Monday, June 3, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Judas Priest will rock out at St. Louis Music Park when its “50 Heavy Metal Years Tour 2020” plays there on Sept. 30. The band is celebrating its 50th anniversary.Sabaton is also on the bill.Get tickets at livenation.com and at the Hollywood Casino box office beginning at 10 a.m. Friday.The tour begins Sept. 9 in Oxon Hill, Md.In a statement, the band said: “Judas Priest are primed and ready to deliver the goods with our 50 Heavy Metal Years anniversary celebration stage show spectacular. Performing a blistering cross section of songs from our lives in metal — we can’t wait to raise horns with you again at this once in a metal lifetime event.”The band’s latest studio album is “Firepower.” The band formed in 1970 in Birmingham, England.The concert is presented by KSHE 95.

