🔥Juan Mata: Why I was embarrassed at end of first season with Manchester United🔥

Juan Mata has revealed he expected boos at the conclusion of his first season with Manchester United but was left highly emotional by the fans’ “incredible” support.

The Spanish midfielder joined United from Chelsea in a £37.1m January deal in 2014, the Reds eventually finishing seventh having won the title the season before.

Legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson had left the season prior and there was palpable anguish circulating among the supporters – or so Mata thought.

On taking to the ground for the final day of the season lap of honour, Mata revealed that he was “afraid”, preparing for the worst.

Speaking to the Manchester United official website, Mata said: “We were in seventh position in the league, a position Manchester United should never be in.

Mata and new signing Bruno Fernandes have quickly bonded on the pitch this season (via Getty Imag)

“I was like I’m going to wave and they’re going to boos us and insult us, like they should feel. I come from Spain and know things turn difficult when a team is not performing.

“I didn’t want to look at the people, just in case. I was embarrassed.”

However, the 31-year-old had a sudden and surprising revelation, one that would change his perception of the United fans.

He said: “About halfway [around the pitch], I realised they were clapping and singing, encouraging us and saying it doesn’t matter, it’s next season. This is incredible.

“It was unbelievable to have such fans behind you. You’re seventh in the league with Manchester United, having been winners the year before with Sir Alex Ferguson, but they don’t lose patience. They say: ‘keep going, it doesn’t matter’.

“It got me a bit emotional because I didn’t expect it. I’d never experienced this before in Spain. The expectations are high if a big club doesn’t perform. There is a lot of pressure on them.”

Mata has gone on to make 249 appearances for the club in all competitions, weighing in with an impressive 90 goal contributions, 48 goals and 42 assists.