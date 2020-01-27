🔥JSophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas back together to support husbands🔥

Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas were reunited to support their pop star husbands the Jonas Brothers at the Grammy Awards in LA last night.

Oh, what we’d give to join this trio….

The stars huddled up together and smiled for the cameras as they watched the boys perform What a Man Gotta Do and Five More Minutes at the star-studded ceremony.

Earlier on in the evening, the Game of Thrones star had posed on the red carpet with husband Joe, while actress Priyanka shared an instagram picture featuring all three of the couples looking glammed up before the event, and added the caption: ‘So proud of this fam.

‘Congratulations @jonasbrothers you guys crushed it today.’

The women have previously starred in the band’s music video for Sucker, and are often pictured at the boys’ concerts.

Nick and Priyanka became engaged after two months of dating in 2018, before getting married in a series of traditional weddings the same year. Sophie and Joe married during a surprise wedding in Las Vegas last year, before holding a more traditional ceremony for family in France.

Kevin and Danielle have been married since 2009, and the couple have two children together.

Nick found himself trending on Twitter after eagle-eyed fans spotted that the 27-year-old had something in his teeth while performing on stage.

nick jonas with spinach in his teeth is my favorite part of the whole show#GrammyAwards pic.twitter.com/fPPlX1B5wP — Heather Wismer (@happykid) January 27, 2020

#NickJonas needs better friends 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/oAoofVKV6P — Angie (@AngieHogeboom) January 27, 2020

The singer took it like a champ, as he later tweeted: ‘So honored to have been back on the Grammy stage tonight. And at least you all know I eat my greens.’

It was a triumphant night for 18-year-old Billie Eilish, who had been nominated in six categories and won all but one beating the likes of Ariana Grande and Lewis Capaldi. Billie scooped the coveted album of the year for her debut record When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Which also won best pop vocal album.

Her hit single Bad Guy won record of the year and song of the year but missed out on best pop solo performance to Lizzo with Truth Hurts.

Meanwhile, Lizzo and Alicia Keys led tributes to the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who died in a helicopter crash in LA on Sunday.





