🔥Joyous moment police officers keep people entertained through the coronavirus lockdown by singing to them🔥

Police officers in Spain have been keeping quarantined locals’ spirits up by singing for them in the street.

The officers in the town of Algaida in the Mediterranean island of Mallorca drove through the streets with sirens on before asking people stuck inside: “Do you feel like singing with us?”

They then burst into a choreographed song and dance routine, performing En Joan petit quan balla, which is a traditional Mallorcan children’s song, according to local media.

Residents appeared to enjoy the performance, singing and clapping along to the music.

Spain is currently under nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The country is the second-worst hit by the virus in Europe.

Confirmed cases in the country reached 33,000 on Monday, including nearly 4,000 healthcare workers.

More than 2,000 people have died after being infected with the virus.