🔥Joshua Buatsi: 'Business as usual' despite coronavirus pandemic leaving next fight in doubt🔥

With sport grinding to a halt across the globe, for now it has been business as usual for Joshua Buatsi as the Croydon fighter waits to hear if his return to the ring later this month will go ahead.

The undefeated light heavyweight is currently in fight camp preparing for his bout on 28 March at the O2 Arena – but with the sporting calendar left devastated by the Covid-19 outbreak, more postponements and cancellations are expected over the coming weeks and months.

For now, Buatsi remains in the dark – but until a decision is made, the Olympian is treating camp like any other, preparing for a bout that could never happen.

“It is business as usual for the time being, I’m not sure what is going to happen but we have just got to act like it is going on,” Buatsi told Standard Sport. “As boxers you have to keep preparing, be prepared to make weight, be prepared to fight.

“It’s hard, but there has been no clarification on whether it is happening or not. But it is what it is. Hopefully there will be some news sooner rather than later.”

Buatsi is 12-0 after three wins in 2019. (Getty Images)

Buatsi’s opponent later this month hasn’t been officially disclosed but his camp have been notified over who will be looking to test their unbeaten prospect.

Holed up in the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield, Buatsi and his team have been taking the same precautions taken by the rest of the nation to battle the coronavirus outbreak. But working with a closely-knit group, the situation hasn’t affected his preparations.

Buatsi stopped Ryan Ford last time out. (Getty Images)

“We have been quite isolated to be fair, I haven’t really had to change anything yet. It’s been pretty much the same.

“I’m just not in crowded places and the people I am dealing with, they aren’t in crowded places either. I’m happy with that situation.”

Speaking to iFL TV, Matchroom chief Eddie Hearn admitted last Friday the chances of Buatsi’s fight on the card headlined by David Avanesyan vs Josh Kelly going ahead were at ’50-50’.

The situation is hardly ideal. Buatsi enjoyed a superb 2019 that saw him fight on the Anthony Joshua vs Andy Ruiz Jr undercard in New York and extend his professional record to 12-0, but illness forced him to withdraw from what would have been his fourth fight of the year in November.

The 27-year-old is eager to get back at it but admits the confusion over whether he will be fighting or not is frustrating.

“I wouldn’t say I’m happy [to go along with it] but I’ve got to keep doing what I’ve got to do. Just in case. Would I say I’m happy about it? Not really. But it is what it is.”

While he hasn’t ruled out empty arena shows, Hearn admitted last week that his cards are more likely to be cancelled that be held behind closed doors – and Buatsi admits the roar of the crowd would be missed.

“The crowd mean everything and you want to get that atmosphere but if it does come to that, then that’s it. Hopefully it doesn’t, you want a packed arena when you are there for a big night.”

Joshua Buatsi is scheduled to fight at the O2 Arena on 28 March.