🔥Josh King says failed Manchester United move is a 'sensitive' issue: 'I have to watch what I say'🔥

Josh King has opened up on his failed move to Manchester United.

King emerged as a late target for United last month as they tried to fill the void left by Marcus Rashford’s back injury.

Their bid for primary target Erling Haaland failed as he joined Borussia Dortmund, butOle Gunnar Solskjaer remained determined to add an attacking player after securing Bruno Fernandes earlier in the window.

Solskjaer spent deadline day working through a list of last-minute options, even holding a transfer meeting at Carrington as United moved to push through a deal at the eleventh hour.

A move for King ultimately failed, but United clinched a loan deal for Odion Ighalo in the final hours of the January window.

“How close it was I have no complete answer to. I have to watch what I say,” King told Norwegian broadcast station TV2 after Sunday’s defeat at Sheffield United.

“I had some faith that it was going to happen. And it was a bit sensitive for me considering that I moved to England as a 16-year-old to achieve my dream and wanted to reach that goal at Manchester United.

“It did not [happen] and then I made a choice and left. When you hear that you are connected to United and a bid comes in, then the feelings you had as a 16-year-old come back to you.”

United were priced out of a permanent move for King, who started his professional career at Old Trafford before loan moves to Preston, Hull and Blackburn.

He never made a Premier League appearance for United and eventually made his move to Ewood Park permanent in 2013 before going on to Bournemouth two years later.

“But why it did not happen, I do not know,” King added. “I’m a Bournemouth player and I really enjoy it here. But it had been a dream come true, I will not lie.

“That didn’t happen and I’m going to give everything to Bournemouth as long as I’m in this club.

King stayed at Bournemouth on deadline day Photo: Getty Images

“The coach [Eddie Howe] was absolutely fantastic with me during those days and was very helpful with me. I have respect for how he behaved with me during the little episode.”