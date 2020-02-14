🔥Josephine Jones, the first transgender designer to show at LFW on why she love the rebellious nature of London🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Goldsmiths fine art grad Jones was the first transgender designer to show at LFW — and with an all transgender cast.

When she’s not custom-making floral-print silk frocks, she’s modelling for MAC, Tim Walker and Charles Jeffrey, and lives by her motto, ‘Be the change you can’t see’.

Why London?

On some level I feel I don’t have a choice. Physical violence and threats is a common experience for trans people. If that’s bad in London I can only imagine how it might be in other places. London inspires me enough to push through it. Creative spirit and rebellion starts here. We get the first note and the last note of every subculture.

Jones’ designs

Favourite vintage store?

Honey, I will go anywhere for vintage. You can’t beat One of a Kind on Portobello Road for iconic pieces. My favourite is a gorgeous Ossie Clarke chiffon number with a Celia Birtwell print. Cecila Birtwell follows me on Instagram, which I am absolutely gassed about.

How did you get to where you are today?

I grew up in Buckinghamshire with my parents, then they passed away and I went into foster care. I realised I could be anywhere I wanted to be, so I went to Brighton to go to art college and then to Goldsmiths University, where I did fashion as my fine art practise. Now I’m functioning as a multimedia creative. Two seasons ago I was the first trans designer to show a collection at London Fashion Week.

I loved it. It was a privilege to be recognised not only as a model but someone who stands for a positive change in London and globally.

What’s your USP?

Theres a big penchant for apathy seen as chic and I take the opposite opinion. I am interested in people who are passionate about what they do. All this notion of ‘effortless dressing’ – I don’t subscribe to that. I enjoy the labour and the thinking and the struggle. I would never downplay something that I have enjoyed putting together and I am proud to say that. I adore having that enthusiasm for the art of dressing.

Josephine Jones

Who is your style icon?

Pattie Boyd and George Harrison. I am really inspired by the 1960s and 1970s, though a bit deeper than Jane Birkin (I did see her at The Standard recently and she was f**king amazing). They [Boyd and Harrison] are a bit more acid on the farm.

Which song would you take to the grave with you?

I am transgender and an orphan so I already have my funeral planned out. Stars by Nina Simone, Itchycoo Park by the Small Faces, and I Don’t Want it All by Kim Petras in that order.

Where to you go out in London?

I used to work at the Queen of Adelaide as a proud bartender. I love The Standard and Bethnal Green and Cambridge Heath Road.

What film has most inspired what you do?

One of my favourite films is a Paul Morrissey production called Women in Revolt.

The performances are authentic and staggering: the comedy is compelling. It has aged better than a fine wine, it feels so modern still.

What would you do if you didn’t work in fashion?

Not much honey. I wanted to be a marine biologist when I was younger. For now I’m enjoying the artistic process.