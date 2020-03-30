🔥Josef Neumann: Man stabbed during Hanukkah celebrations near New York dies three months after attack🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A man who was among five people stabbed during a Hanukkah celebration at a rabbi’s home north of New York City has died three months after the attack.

Josef Neumann, 72, died on Sunday night, the Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council said in a tweet.

The funeral for the father of seven and great-grandfather will be held on Monday.

On December 28, an attacker with a machete rushed into a rabbi’s home in an Orthodox Jewish community in Monsey, New York.

Governor Andrew Cuomo described the attack as an act of domestic terrorism fuelled by intolerance and a “cancer” of growing hatred in America.

In the days following the attack, Mr Neumann’s family said in a statement that the knife penetrated his skull and went directly into his brain, which could have caused permanent brain damage and could leave him partially paralysed.

He also suffered other cuts to the head and neck, and his arm was shattered.

Rabbi Yisroel Kahan, who is the community liaison for the Ramapo Police Department which serves Monsey and executive director of Oizrim Jewish Council, also shared the news of Mr Neumann’s death on his Twitter account.

Nicky Kohen, the daughter of Josef Neumann, speaks to reporters in front of her home in New York on January 2, 2020(AP)

“We were hoping when he started to open his eyes,” the rabbi told The Journal News on Sunday night.

“We were hoping and praying he would then pull through. This is so very sad he was killed celebrating Hanukkah with friends just because he was a Jew.”

At the time, top state officials, including Governor Cuomo and Attorney General Leticia James, released statements condemning the attack.

Governor Cuomo said: “In New York we will always stand up and say with one voice to anyone who wishes to divide and spread fear: you do not represent New York and your actions will not go unpunished.”

Grafton Thomas, 37, has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including attempted murder (AP)

A man, Grafton Thomas, 37, has been charged over the attack and indicted on federal hate crime charges as well as state charges, including attempted murder.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.​