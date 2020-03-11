🔥Jose Mourinho: Why Tanguy Ndombele should be 'very, very happy' with criticism of Tottenham displays🔥

Jose Mourinho has insisted his public criticism of Tanguy Ndombele is in an attempt to help the struggling midfielder.

Ndombele became Tottenham’s most expensive player in history after arriving from Lyon for £60m, but the undoubtedly talented Frenchman has subsequently struggled for form and fitness.

The 23-year-old was hauled off 45 minutes into a rare Tottenham start in their 1-1 draw with Burnley on Saturday, Mourinho unleashing a candid statement of his disappointment after the game .

A number of pundits, Jamie Carragher included, claimed the criticism was entirely justified , although questioning the public nature of his comments.

Mourinho, speaking to BT Sport prior to Tottenham’s crucial Champions League game against RB Leipzig, defended his comments, insisting they were solely with the intention of helping the midfielder.

Ndombele has failed to impress under Mourinho, his fitness a concern (via Getty Images)

“The situation is not Joseé against Ndombele. It’s Jose with Ndombele,” Mourinho said.

“We are trying to help but it’s time to feel a little bit of pressure and see how he reacts. If you don’t share the same principles, it’s a bit difficult.

“I am here for him. We believe in his potential and we only demand from people with potential.

“So he should be very, very happy that I demand from him.”