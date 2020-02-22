🔥Jose Mourinho warns Tottenham face 'long, difficult three months' after Chelsea defeat adds to misery🔥

Jose Mourinho painted a bleak picture of Tottenham’s prospects for the remainder of the season after Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Chelsea, claiming it was difficult for his players “to do any better” at Stamford Bridge.

Mourinho warned of a “long [and] very difficult” three months ahead while Harry Kane, Heung-min Son and Moussa Sissoko remain sidelined.

Frank Lampard completed the double over his former mentor as goals from Olivier Giroud and Marcos Alonso earned the hosts a deserved victory to move them four points clear of Spurs, who could drop to seventh by the end of the weekend.

The visitors added a late consolation through substitute Erik Lamela’s deflected strike but Mourinho predicted a tough spell ahead in a downbeat post-match press conference.

Jose Mourinho Says Tottenham Top-four Finish Would Be His Biggest Achievement

“I have no complaints about my players,” he said. “Difficult for my players to do different to what they did. With what we have at the moment, the power we have or don’t have, the almost unique situation we’re living in at the moment, it’s very difficult to do better, especially when the opponent scores before us.

“It’s as simple as that. If they press us high, they know that if we go long we don’t win a single ball against the opponent’s defenders. If they drop the block and go with low block, they know it’s difficult for us to get into the box, especially from the sides. So opponents they know if they score a goal before us we’re in trouble.

“We have three long months to go in three competitions where we are still [in it]. It’s going to be three long months.”

Mourinho expects to have Sissoko available after knee surgery in around a month but he reiterated that Kane (hamstring) and Son (broken arm) are unlikely to play a part until Spurs’ final two or three matches of the campaign, unless they make miraculous recoveries.

In Pictures | Tottenham vs RB Leipzig – 19-02-2020 – Champions League

“We don’t even magic players to rotate the other ones, that is the big problem for us,” the Portuguese continued. “Look at Chelsea, [they] played striker of the world champions [Olivier Giroud]. On the bench was the second striker of England after Harry Kane [Tammy Abraham], in the stands the second striker of the Belgium national team [Michy Batshuayi]. We have zero strikers the pitch, zero on bench or zero in stands. We have two in the hospital. That’s the situation, it’s an incredible negative situation. I’m very proud of the boys, I cannot ask more from them. I am happy with them.”

A number of Mourinho’s squad players are struggling for full fitness and Tanguy Ndombele was only able to complete an hour before being replaced by Lamela, who the manager revealed was himself unsure if he could play during the pre-match warm-up.

“Lamela played so well but only for 20 minutes – you must think I’m an idiot,” Mourinho added. “But even in the warm-up, he was in communication with me about his feelings, ‘Can I go or not?’. That guy who played so well for 20 minutes, in the warm-up, he was in communication with me because he was not sure he could go. That’s Lamela. Amazing guy, fantastic player and trying to help the team.”

On the eve of the match, Mourinho predicted Chelsea would play with a back-five and hinted that “sources” at his former club had leaked the news – a view supported by Lampard during his pre-match television interview.

But the Spurs manager afterwards claimed the Blues’ set-up was “obvious” and insisted there was no mole at the Blues’ Cobham training ground.

“I guessed because there is a logic to it,” Mourinho said. “When they have a run of bad results, they go to five and to [Marcos] Alonso and that’s what they did when they played against Lille and against us in the first match [in December]. That’s what of course I knew they were going to do today again. It’s obvious. When they’re in a run of good results, they go to different players. When they are in trouble, five at the back and Alonso. No one leaked me anything. They are loyal to him.”