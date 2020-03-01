🔥Jose Mourinho: Tottenham 'too nice' and could not match 'aggression' of Wolves🔥

Jose Mourinho says his Tottenham side are “too nice” after they slumped to a 3-2 home defeat against Wolves.

Tottenham squandered an opportunity to move just two points off Chelsea and a Champions League place, despite taking the lead twice through new signing Steven Bergwijn and right-back Serge Aurier.

The loss is Tottenham’s third on the bounce, and while they are yet to record a win since Heung-min Son’s untimely injury suffered against Aston Villa, it was their defensive resolve to blame on this occasion.

Mourinho, whose teams are generally characterised by their defensive solidity, believes it’s his players’ mentality that was the issue in a game he felt they didn’t deserve to lose.

“I don’t think it was a fair result,” Mourinho said. “Both teams looked to win, both teams with different styles.

(Action Images via Reuters)

“They are so powerful on the counter attack. We tried different solutions – and it worked in a way because we scored two goals. I think it’s unfair, the result, totally unfair.

“We don’t have that aggression. We are too good, too nice. That was maybe the only difference between the teams.”

Mourinho doesn’t have the luxury of time to fix this problem, however. Tottenham face Norwich in the FA Cup on Wednesday, before travelling to Burnley and RB Leipzig to conclude a draining ten day spell.