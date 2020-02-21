🔥Jose Mourinho: Tottenham injury problems up front are the worst in Europe🔥

Jose Mourinho says no team in Europe is suffering more with injuries than Tottenham’s current striker problem.

Spurs have already seen Harry Kane sidelined since January 1, with the striker expected to be sidelined for at least another two months with a serious hamstring injury.

Heung-min Son added to Spurs’ woes earlier in the week after fracturing his right arm in the early stages of Sunday’s 3-2 win over Aston Villa, in which the South Korean scored twice.

A scan following the game showed that surgery was required, which Son has since undergone, and Mourinho said on Monday that he does not expect the forward to play again this season.

Mourinho played with Lucas Moura up front against RB Leipzig, with Dele Alli and Steven Bergwijn alongside in the front three, despite previously insisting he is “not a striker”.

