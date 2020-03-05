🔥Jose Mourinho to consult Tottenham over whether to prioritise Champions League or Premier League🔥

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has said he will “speak to the club” about fielding a weakened team at Burnley this weekend in order to prioritise Tuesday’s Champions League last-16 second leg at RB Leipzig.

Mourinho’s depleted squad played a gruelling 120 minutes on Wednesday as they crashed out of the FA Cup with a fifth-round defeat to Norwich on penalties and afterwards the Portuguese said his front three of Dele Alli, Steven Bergwijn and Lucas Moura were “completely dead”.

Spurs are already without Harry Kane and Heung-min Son through injury, with the forwards not expected to return until April, while captain Hugo Lloris, Moussa Sissoko and Ryan Sessegnon also missed the defeat to the Canaries.

Next up is a trip to Turf Moor on Saturday evening, with the Clarets just two points behind Spurs in the table, before they look to overturn a 1-0 deficit in Germany next week.

With Spurs still in the hunt to qualify for the Champions League via a fourth- or fifth-placed finish, Mourinho suggested he would talk to his chairman Daniel Levy about how to approach the next to matches.

“In this moment I have to think about what’s next,” Mourinho told BBC Sport after the defeat to Norwich. “To be honest, I have to speak with my club because I think some of these boys, to have a chance to fight Tuesday for a Champions League position, they just can’t play Saturday.”

In his post-match press conference, Mourinho went further, suggesting he could opt to prioritise the clash at Turf Moor instead.

“I am really, really worried about playing in two days,” Mourinho, who defended Eric Dier for climbing into the stands to confront a fan arguing with his brother following Wednesday’s match, said.

“Trying to give my boys a chance to go to Leipzig with a minimum of conditions to fight against a fresh team, a team with incredible solutions and options and rotations. I have to think about a Saturday match and a Tuesday match and try to decide which one is the priority and which one is the one where I can give some of my boys under huge fatigue the best possible chance.”

Alli, Bergwijn and Moura all had to come off against the Canaries, with their replacements Gedson Fernandes, Erik Lamela and Troy Parrott all missing in the penalty shootout.

“I have to say that Bergwijn, Lucas, Dele, all of them they told me, ‘I can’t carry on, I’m completely dead’,” Mourinho added.

In Pictures | Tottenham vs Norwich City | 04/03/2020

“Other players on the pitch they were also in big trouble. For example [Giovani] Lo Celso was in big trouble and was absolutely phenomenal.”

Mourinho is hoping to welcome back Lloris and Sessegnon at Turf Moor.