🔥Jose Mourinho says Tottenham top-four finish would be his biggest achievement🔥

Jose Mourinho has claimed leading Tottenham to a top-four finish this season would be his greatest acheievement in football.

Mourinho inherited a Spurs side sitting 11 points outside the Champions League places in November and has since sliced that gap to just a single point.

However, their progress has been stunted by significant injuries to both Heung-min Son and Harry Kane.

Tottenham were managing to eke out results in the absence of Kane, who was injured in early January, but news this week that Son had broken his arm in the win over Aston Villa dealt a heavy blow to their race to clinch a top-four spot.

It meant Mourinho was forced to select Lucas Moura and Dele Alli in the most advanced roles against RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Tuesday, a fall-back plan the Tottenham boss likened to “going to fight with a gun without bullets”.

Asked if finishing in the top four with Spurs this season would be his biggest achievement, Mourinho told reporters: “In these circumstances, yes.”

More follows