🔥Jose Mourinho says 'phenomenal' Giovani Lo Celso shows why Tottenham will see a huge improvement next season🔥

Jose Mourinho says he cannot imagine how good Tottenham will be next season, and believes the “phenomenal” Giovani Lo Celso highlights just why they will improve next season.

The three-time Premier League winner has overseen a tough start to life at Tottenham, with injuries to Harry Kane and Heung-min Son proving highly disruptive.

Mourinho believes his first season draws parallels with his time at Porto, where a difficult start after taking over in January was followed by UEFA Cup and Champions League success in his next two campaigns respectively.

The former Chelsea and Manchester United manager says Tottenham will continue to fight this season, but says there is plenty to look forward to ahead.

Speaking on the club’s official app, Mourinho said: “That half of a season [with Porto] was so, so hard. For some reason, a team changes mid-way and it’s so difficult.

Mourinho announced himself globally with a Champions League win with Porto (via Getty Images)

“But at the same time, it’s an incredible preparation for next season: to know the players, know what they can do, their mentality.

“If I came to the club next July, I wouldn’t know what [Japhet] Tanganga can do, what [Oliver] Skipp can do, what [Eric] Dier is as a midfielder or centre-back, or the mentality of certain players.”

Mourinho believes his knowledge now gained at Tottenham give him a distinct head start going into next season. Particularly, he highlights how his personal opinion of Lo Celso has changed drastically since his takeover.

“When I arrived, he [Lo Celso] was not playing,” he said. “I didn’t believe in him or understand him immediately.

Giovani Lo Celso has been a key player for Mourinho since his arrival (Via Getty Images)

“Three or four months later, Giovani is phenomenal. I can imagine that if I came in July, I would again be in a grey area with Giovani. No. Next season I know exactly what Giovani can give.”

Mourinho also says Tottenham’s numerous injuries have been “abnormal”, while results have been “unfair”. Regardless, he believes a better Tottenham will come.

“You see the matches we lost recently, and you see the margins; it was 1-0, 2-1, 3-2, then 1-1 and penalties,” he said. “Everything was small margins.

“We will turn – I believe in the boys.”