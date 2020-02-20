🔥Jose Mourinho says Dele Alli 'angry with his performance, not with me' after reaction to Tottenham substitution🔥

Jose Mourinho has played down talk of a bust-up with Dele Alli after the Tottenham star reacted angrily to being substituted in the defeat to RB Leipzig last night.

Dele Alli endured a frustrating night in a more advanced attacking role and chucked his boot at the ground after being substituted in the 64th minute.

“I think he was angry with his performance. Not with me,” said Mourinho. “I think he understood why I took him off and the team improved.”

Mourinho was forced to play Alli as Tottenham’s attacking lead after Heung-min Son joined Harry Kane on the sidelines

Son is out with a fractured arm and could miss the rest of the season, while Kane is not expected to return from a serious hamstring injury before the middle of April.

Mourinho continued: “It is difficult. It is even difficult to tell you the direction we are going in the near future because it is big question marks. We are going to for sure change systems and shapes according to the players we have available for the match.

“We are going to try this sort of thing we tried with Lamela. He cannot play from the beginning, but he can come for the last 20 minutes which was a little bit what I did against Southampton. I had no Bergwijn in the game. I had only Lucas and Sonny and I wait and wait and wait for Dele Alli, to bring Dele Alli on for the last 20 minutes and then Dele Alli change the game against Southampton.

“We are speaking about a very difficult situation and if I could, if I could I would move immediately to the first of July. And the first of July with Harry Kane, with Sissoko, with Son, with Bergwijn, with Lucas, with Lamela. I would love to be on the first of July, but I am not.”