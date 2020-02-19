🔥Jose Mourinho says Chelsea 'drinking sparkling water with lemon' over Tottenham's fixture schedule🔥

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has again hit out at the Premier League’s fixture schedule following their Champions League last-16 first leg defeat to RB Leipzig.

Timo Werner’s penalty was enough to hand the Bundesliga outfit a crucial 1-0 goal advantage ahead of the return leg in Germany, leaving Spurs’ hopes hanging in the balance.

Mourinho was left without a striker for the European tie in north London after Heung-min Son suffered a fractured arm against Aston Villa on Sunday, with Harry Kane already sidelined with a torn hamstring.

The Portuguese tactician faces a tough trip to former club Chelsea in Saturday lunchtime’s London derby, meaning Spurs would have played three games in six days.

And Mourinho, in typically sarcastic fashion, criticised the congested schedule which means his injury-hit side will have fewer days to rest than the Blues.

Mourinho isn’t happy about Spurs’ congested schedule Photo: Getty Images)

“Here we go, Chelsea drinking sparkling water with lemon,” Mourinho told BT Sport.

He then turned towards the interviewer for BT Sport, who moved the game forward for TV broadcasting, and said: “Saturday morning – thank you very much for the choice.”

Mourinho then refuted suggestions that Erik Lamela and Tanguy Ndombele, who started on the bench, were fit to play the entire match.

“I know Lamela could only give us 20 minutes and I knew Ndombele could not play for 90 minutes. I tried to manage the pieces I had,” he added.

“Don’t tell me Lamela and Ndombele could have started the game, they couldn’t have started the game.