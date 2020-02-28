🔥Jose Mourinho reveals Harry Kane is ahead of schedule and remains hopeful of early Heung-min Son return🔥

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho says Harry Kane is ahead of schedule in his recovery from hamstring surgery and could return in time for the north London derby on April 26.

Kane suffered a torn hamstring tendon on New Year’s Day and Mourinho previously said he only expects the England captain to be fit for the final two matches of the campaign, against Crystal Palace and Leicester in May.

But Kane began working outdoors this week and the Spurs boss says he now hopes to have him available for up to five league matches, which would include Arsenal’s first visit to their rivals new stadium in the clubs’ fourth to last Premier League game of the campaign.

“I would say he’s a little bit ahead [of schedule], it gives me a hope of, instead of one or two matches, [he could play in] three, four or five,” Mourinho said ahead of Sunday’s visit of top-four rivals Wolves. “I don’t know, just speculating a little bit but the feelings are good.

“He’s doing what he can do at this stage but always with a good feeling. Sometimes [players] follow protocol and some setbacks [occur] because of not the best feeling on this action or that movement. But everything is going well. He’s having very good feelings. So positive, yeah.

“When he was injured, I told you, I’ll forget him, then I told you one or two games – Crystal Palace or Leicester. At the moment, I have better hopes than that so hopefully that feeling is right and he can help us in the last part of the season.

“Of course, in the club people know him much better than I do,” Mourinho continued. “Every time he has a problem, he’s the kind of guy that doesn’t accept protocols, a date, a fixture. He always tries to go ahead. He’s the kind of guy that we have a very good control and communication. Sometimes the players break protocol and come earlier than expected. It happened with Hugo, who played a couple of weeks before we could expect. Let’s see with Harry.

“He’s obviously a great professional and a fighter and he wants to be back as soon as possible. What’s ‘as soon as possible’? I don’t know.”

Mourinho also raised the possibility that Heung-min Son could return sooner than expected by playing in a cast after undergoing successful surgery on a fractured arm in Seoul last week. But the forward is facing two weeks in isolation at home when he returns to London this weekend, with Spurs following government advice over the coronavirus outbreak.

“[Playing in a cast] is another hope but of course we’re far from it,” Mourinho said of Son, having previous claimed he could be sidelined for the season.

“He’s coming back to England very soon. Then of course he’ll have to follow some safety protocols because he flies from Seoul.

“When his recovery starts, we’ll try all the possibilities to have him back for some matches. I cannot imagine when. But there’s a good possibility that before the end of the season, we have Harry and Sonny playing together.

“I think the normal advice [on the coronavirus] comes from the authorities, comes from the government,” Mourinho added. “I’m not going to make any comment, I’m nobody, I’m no specialist. I just get the legal advice and what my club gets from authorities, and of course we follow everything. That’s why I’m saying that Sonny when he’s back from Seoul we will have to follow the protocols and we are not going to have him immediately here.”