🔥Jose Mourinho reacts after Eric Dier climbs into stands to confront Tottenham fan🔥

Jose Mourinho says he understands Eric Dier’s reaction after the Tottenham player climbed into the stands to confront a fan following their FA Cup exit to Norwich City, but accepts he “did something we professionals cannot do”.

Dier clambered into the West Stand of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after Spurs were beaten in a penalty shootout by Norwich.

Videos on social media show Dier being escorted away after confronting a supporter, with footage showing him appearing to say: “He’s my brother, he’s my brother.”

After the game, Mourinho confirmed the midfielder’s family was involved: “I think Eric Dier did something that we professionals cannot do but he did something that we would all do.

“I think Eric did what we as professionals cannot do but when someone insults you and your family is involved, especially your younger brother.

“This person insulted Eric, the younger brother was not happy with the situation and Eric was not happy. But we as professionals cannot do what he did.”

In Pictures | Tottenham vs Norwich City | 04/03/2020

On the prospect of the club taking action against Dier, Mourinho said: “If the club does that I will not agree, but he did wrong.”