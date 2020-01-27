🔥Jose Mourinho quoted Kobe Bryant during his opening press conference at Tottenham🔥

Only the greatest sportsmen and sportswomen can transcend the world beyond the game they played and Kobe Bryant did just that in his 41 years on this planet.

Bryant, along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others, were killed in a helicopter crash just outside the city of Calabasas, California on Sunday.

It’s understood the NBA icon was travelling to the Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks for basketball practice when the tragic accident occurred.

Tributes have flooded in from around the globe for undoubtedly one of the greatest and most recognisable sportsmen of his generation, with the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo led the tributes from the footballing world.

And the poignant comments Mourinho made about Bryant during his opening press conference at Tottenham have now resurfaced.

Just two months ago, Mourinho hailed Kobe’s ‘professionalism’ and quoted the ‘serial winner’ as he laid out what he had planned as head coach of Spurs.

‘I read one quote from Kobe Bryant,’ the Portuguese said back in November.

‘And if you have to speak about some examples of professionalism and serial winners, Kobe is a great example in his sport and in the world of sport.

‘He says: “People say that I’m difficult but I’m only difficult for the ones that don’t share my principles.” So all the colleagues that share his principles they just love him.

‘The ones that don’t like him are the ones that don’t share the principles.’

Mourinho added: ‘With me it’s basically the same. For me, everything is about the team, it’s not about selfish people. For me, everything is about the group and professionalism and commitment and respect for the club, respect for the mates, respect for the fans.

‘I cannot run away from this so if there is somebody that doesn’t share these principles with me, then we have a problem and we will always have a problem because this is the way I think football has to be.

‘The players are only big when they make the others better. You cannot be a big player if you just think about yourself.

‘That’s another principle. To be a big player, you have to make others big. If I have players that think they are big and they just care about themselves, and forget to help others to be big, we are always going to have a problem.’

Bryant impacted the lives of so many athletes from other sports and golf legend Tiger Woods had to hold back the tears as he discussed the great man at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. NBA icon Michael Jordan also expressed his shock at Bryant's death and paid an emotional tribute to his 'little brother'. 'I am in shock over the tragic news of Kobe's and Gianna's passing,' Jordan said. 'Words can't describe the pain I'm feeling. I loved Kobe – he was like a little brother to me. 'We used to talk often and I will miss those conversations very much. 'He was a fierce competitor, one of the greats of the game and a creative force. 'Kobe was also an amazing dad who loved his family deeply – and took great pride in his daughter's love for the game of basketball. 'Yvette joins me in sending my deepest condolences to Vanessa, the Lakers organization and basketball fans around the world.' Bryant is widely regarded as one of the finest basketball players in the history of the sport having won five NBA championships with LA Lakers, appearing in 18 All-Star games and racking up 33,643 points before his retirement n 2016. He was also named NBA's Most Valuable Player back in 2008 and the MVP in two NBA Finals.






