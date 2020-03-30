🔥Jose Mourinho picks all-time best XI including Cristiano Ronaldo… but there's no room for Man Utd stars🔥

Among the most successful football coaches in history, Jose Mourinho has already established the privilege of coaching a few of the world’s best clubs and players.

The Portuguese has won the Champions League with Inter Milan and FC Porto and league titles in four different countries – and he’s still only 57 years.

Some believe the tactician, responsible for Tottenham now, has lost his special touch as football has evolved beyond his philosophy.

But players still discuss Mourinho in glowing terms – chiefly those from his first spell at Chelsea and his incredible treble-winning season at Inter in 2010.

It begs the question: so how exactly does Mourinho rate the players who’ve worked under him?

His acrimonious departure from Manchester United, including a public fallout with Paul Pogba, indicate is not any general consensus but more of a mixed bag there.

Mourinho made no room for Pogba in his all-time best XI Photo: AFP/Getty Images

In accordance with Spanish newspaper AS, Mourinho was asked to choose his all-time best XI of players he’s got caused – and there have been some notable absences.

Indeed, there is not just one single player from his time at United and none of his current crop of Tottenham players made the cut – although he’s got only spent four months with Spurs.

Even at Real Madrid, famous brands Sergio Ramos, Xabi and Karim Benzema were all excluded Alonso. From his famous Inter side of 2010, there is no available room for Diego Milito or Wesley Sneijder.

Yet, Mourinho’s dream team would still take some beating, with eight of the players featured representing his title-winning teams at Chelsea in 2005 and 2015.

This is actually the team below…

Mourinho’s XI (4-3-3): Petr Cech; Javier Zanetti, John Terry, Ricardo Carvalho, William Gallas; Claude Makelele, Frank Lampard, Mesut Ozil; Eden Hazard, Didier Drogba, Cristiano Ronaldo.