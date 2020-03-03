🔥Jose Mourinho labels Tottenham striker Troy Parrott the 'privileged one' after senior appearances🔥

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed Troy Parrott will start on the bench in Wednesday’s FA Cup meeting with Norwich.

It is understood Mourinho’s public insistence that Parrott is not ready to deputise for injured pair Harry Kane and Heung-min Son is intended to motivate the teenager.

Mouirnho said: “A few minutes he played already, he already has two PL appearances which is not normal for an 18-year-old kid. He’s a privileged one.

“I think he understands the privilege of being part of the first team training every day, with very good coaches, very good players.”

More follows

Comments

Hello {{nickname}} (Logout)

Please be respectful when making a comment and adhere to our Community Guidelines.

Community Guidelines

You may not agree with our views, or other users’, but please respond to them respectfully

Swearing, personal abuse, racism, sexism, homophobia and other discriminatory or inciteful language is not acceptable

Do not impersonate other users or reveal private information about third parties

We reserve the right to delete inappropriate posts and ban offending users without notification

You can find our Community Guidelines in full

here.

{{#singleComment}}{{value}} Comment{{/singleComment}}{{^singleComment}}{{value}} Comments{{/singleComment}}

•

•

RSS

Loading comments…

{{#comments}}

{{sender.name}}

{{dateTime}}

{{{commentText}}}

Reply

{{#sender.isSelf}}

Delete

{{/sender.isSelf}}

{{posVotes}}

{{negVotes}}

{{#replies}}

{{sender.name}}

{{dateTime}}

{{{commentText}}}

Reply

{{#sender.isSelf}}

Delete

{{/sender.isSelf}}

{{posVotes}}

{{negVotes}}

{{#replies}}

{{sender.name}}

{{dateTime}}

{{{commentText}}}

{{#sender.isSelf}}

Delete

{{/sender.isSelf}}

{{posVotes}}

{{negVotes}}

{{/replies}}

{{/replies}}

{{/comments}}

{{^comments}}

There are no comments yet

{{/comments}}

{{#showMore}}

{{/showMore}}