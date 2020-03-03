🔥Jose Mourinho labels Tottenham striker Troy Parrott the 'privileged one' after senior appearances🔥
Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed Troy Parrott will start on the bench in Wednesday’s FA Cup meeting with Norwich.
It is understood Mourinho’s public insistence that Parrott is not ready to deputise for injured pair Harry Kane and Heung-min Son is intended to motivate the teenager.
Mouirnho said: “A few minutes he played already, he already has two PL appearances which is not normal for an 18-year-old kid. He’s a privileged one.
“I think he understands the privilege of being part of the first team training every day, with very good coaches, very good players.”
More follows
