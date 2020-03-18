🔥Jose Mourinho has delivered on his first Tottenham press conference promise🔥

Jose Mourinho made a few bold statements in his first press conference as Tottenham manager, but perhaps the one that stands out was his promise to give youth players a chance.

The three-time Premier League winner was appointed Tottenham manager with the Champions League finalists sitting 14th in the table, 12 points adrift of Chelsea in the race for the top four.

Despite a reputation for success, Mourinho also has a reputation – some would say unwarranted – for a lack of interest in playing youth players; a myth arguably already busted during his Spurs tenure.

It must be pointed out that Tottenham’s injury crisis has left them significantly short. However, Mourinho gave an indication from the off that the club’s youth talent was in good hands.

Just in his first training session, Mourinho was seen pointing out Japhet Tanganga as the man that once marked Cristiano Ronaldo in a pre-season friendly.

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

Speaking in his first press conference, Mourinho said: “I really like this squad and looking to the young players, there is not one manager in the world that doesn’t like to develop young players and to help young players to develop.

“The academy is always giving the talents that the first team needs.”

Undoubtedly, the player to benefit from Mourinho’s arrival most has been Tanganga. The 20-year-old was thrown straight into the deep end, his Premier League debut coming in Tottenham’s 1-0 home loss against Liverpool.

The Englishman has gone on to start five subsequent League games, also featuring in the Champions League against RB Leipzig.

Ben Davies was the intended first-choice left-back before injury struck, but Mourinho has on numerous occasions opted for Tanganga despite having Jan Vertonghen and Ryan Sessegnon available, deploying the defender in a variety of positions.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Another example is Oliver Skipp, who starred in Tottenham’s FA Cup defeat to Norwich, earning the 19-year-old another start against Burnley.

Mourinho described his Norwich performance as ‘phenomenal’, adding: “He was always in control of the game. We could see the difference also on the physical condition of him and the people who us playing all the time.”

Tottenham were missing Moussa Sissoko, but Skipp was picked ahead of both Tanguy Ndombele and Gedson Fernandes and looked set to feature more regularly before the League’s postponement.

(Getty Images)

Perhaps Troy Parrott is the one example where people may criticise Mourinho. Despite having a distinct lack of options up top, Mourinho has repeatedly overlooked the striker, suggesting he is not ready.

While many fans have been vocal in their disagreement of this premise, Parrott certainly did himself no favours in missing a penalty against Norwich.

A difficult moment for the youngster arguably deprived of opportunity, but one he’ll learn from.

Regardless, Mourinho – particularly in the cases of both Skipp and notably Tanganga – has shown that he is willing to utilise his academy, so long as they’ve proven themselves worthy.