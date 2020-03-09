jose-mourinho-fears-tottenham-forward-steven-bergwijn-could-miss-rest-of-the-season-in-latest-injury-blow

🔥Jose Mourinho fears Tottenham forward Steven Bergwijn could miss rest of the season in latest injury blow🔥

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho fears Steven Bergwijn could miss the rest of the season.

The 22-year-old Netherlands international, who joined Spurs from PSV Eindhoven in January for £27m, limped off with an ankle problem during Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Burnley.

Speaking to the press ahead of Tottenham’s Champions League last 16 return leg against RB Leipzig, the Spurs boss said: “Ben [Davies] one week, two weeks. Steven, I don’t expect him to play this season.

“We are used to it. We were psychologically more down with the other injuries. When we have 3, 4 or 5, to have 6 or 7 is the same. So we are very confident.”

More to follow

