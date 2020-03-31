🔥Jose Mourinho defensive style could fuel Harry Kane Tottenham exit, says Paul Merson🔥

Former Arsenal man Paul Merson has suggested that Jose Mourinho’s style of play could be what ultimately sees Harry Kane quit Tottenham.

Kane surprised Spurs fans when admitting during an Instagram Q&A this week that he could leave if he does not feel he can fulfil his ambition of winning trophies with the club.

The England captain has been linked with a host of Premier League rivals, most strongly Manchester United, as well as some of the biggest sides in Europe.

And while Merson agrees that winning trophies will be a key factor in Kane’s decision, feels Mourinho’s more defensive tactics could also play a big part.

“Will Kane get six or seven chances a game playing the way Jose Mourinho does? I don’t think so,” Merson told Sky Sports. “For me that’s what he needs to weigh up.

“He loves scoring goals, he wants to play for an attacking team, but I don’t see that happening next season, if Mourinho makes it tight and starts playing the way that made him one of the best managers of all time, and I think that’s what Kane is weighing up.

“Harry Kane won’t be getting five chances a game any longer, and he will have to weigh that up because he loves scoring goals.

“I don’t think Kane will want to be in a team where he is getting 10 goals a season, even if Spurs are further up the league.”