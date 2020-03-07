🔥Jose Mourinho calls on Tottenham to balance squad with transfers to avoid repeat of injury crisis🔥

Tottenham must use the summer to build a more balanced squad for next season after losing their star forwards to injury, Jose Mourinho has warned.

The Spurs boss is currently without both Harry Kane and Heung-min Son while captain Hugo Lloris has missed large chunks of the season through injury.

A lack of attacking talent has seen Mourinho adopt a rather negative approach in recent weeks as Spurs have gone on a four-match losing run in all competitions, with the former Chelsea manager saying after defeat to his former club that he wished he was in pre-season already.

With a small group of players being asked to go to the well time and again, Mourinho knows the club must learn from this season.

“We know that the players are tired, that the players injured, we know that we have to build a squad more balanced for next season because we don’t believe that the same situation is going to happen,” said Mourinho. “But in football anything is possible and you have to be ready to cope with these unpredictable things.

Mourinho belives Spurs must balance their squad ahead of next season Photo: Reuters

“So we know everything. We need to give a different shape to the squad to be ready for these unexpected things that happen to us but we all know that we have to try to win against Burnley and we have to try to win on Tuesday.

“If we don’t then we leave, like we did in the last match against Norwich, we leave, we sleep, in peace, sad, but we sleep in peace and then the next day, [smacks his hands] here we go again.”

Time and again under Mourinho, Spurs have taken a lead only to concede and have to start from scratch, a trait not often associated with the Portuguese manager.

Mourinho – who typically claimed he “had the answer for everything” – was quick to explain why, comparing this injury hit Spurs squad to the options he has been blessed with earlier in his career.

In Pictures | Tottenham vs Norwich City | 04/03/2020

“But [a] Jose statistic is also based on when you change players you change and you improve your team,” said Mourinho. “Do you want an example? Arjen Robben on the bench. And [Damien] Duff and Joe Cole playing. Or vice-versa. Minute 70 and one goes out, the other one goes in.

“You know what the defenders of the opposition they do? [Bows head] ‘oh [he swears] It’s exactly that. It’s [Cristiano] Ronaldo, [Karim] Benzema and [Angel] Di Maria and then minute 70 you bring [Gonzalo] Higuain, [Jose] Callejon, you know?

“We have the squad for that. Imagine my team playing – Lucas [Moura], Kane and Son. And Lucas and Son, minute 70 they are tired. Let’s go. [Erik] Lamela and [Steven] Bergwijn. We have the squad for that. Midfield players – you are feeling the team is going a little bit down. You feel the players are a little bit in trouble – change one and get another one.

“We have a squad for that. It’s not like I’m saying our squad is not good. The squad is good. In this moment we are in trouble. It’s so simple as that.

(Action Images via Reuters)

“So we are winning and in the moment we are winning, the moment when you kill the game with fresh players, is the moment when our team is going down.

“So I have an answer for everything. For ethical reasons I cannot say much more. I would love to sit and to speak about football and to try and explain everything that I can explain. But there are things that I cannot say much more than this. But, I repeat, when I see my team next season, pre-season: Bergwijn, Lamela, Kane, Son, Sissoko, Lo Celso, Dele, Lucas…[we have the squad].”