🔥Jose Mourinho braced for season defining 10 days for Tottenham🔥

Jose Mourinho says Tottenham have had a “long, hard week” as they prepare for a season-defining spell of four games in ten days.

Tottenham welcome Wolves to the Tottenham Hotspur stadium on Sunday, with just six points separating the visitors in 8th and Chelsea in 4th.

The crucial fixture is followed by an equally important trio of games, including their Fa Cup fifth round tie against Norwich and visits to Burnley and RB Leipzig.

Tottenham – who snatched a dramatic 3-2 victory at Molineux in November – could within 10 days be fighting in three competitions, or potentially facing an uphill battle in just one.

Speaking to the Tottenham Hotspur website, Mourinho said: “We worked hard, a long week. We had time to go through different aspects of our game and preparation – really good.

“Now we have four more: the fourth a crucial one for Champions League knockout. That will be difficult and all the matches have responsibility and difficulty.

“Wolves are one point behind us and in the same race as we are. Norwich is an FA Cup game – knockout, one match, no second leg, everything decided on the night.

“Burnley away and Leipzig, also decisive.”

Where Tottenham had the luxury of a week’s training, Wolves were in Spain on Thursday as they secured a spot in the Europa League last 16.

The three-time Premier League winner is not expecting an easy game, however. He said: “We know how good they are. We know how difficult they are. We know the way we beat them away, such a hard match.

“I think they are a team where it doesn’t make any difference if they play home or away – they always have the same mentality.”

Mourinho is particularly wary of winger Adama Traore.

“He [Traore] is very difficult to stop,” he said. “If you want to stop on a sprint with him, just forget it, you have no chance.

“You cannot think about him as an individual, you have to think about him as a whole. He is so, so fast and fast and powerful, that is very, very difficult to stop.”

A win would close the gap with Chelsea to just two points and provide a much needed confidence boost heading into a pivotal spell.