🔥Jose Mourinho at Tottenham: Assessing the manager's start, from transfers to tactics🔥

It is over four months since Tottenham controversially sacked Mauricio Pochettino and replaced him with Jose Mourinho overnight.

Even at his unquestionable best, Mourinho’s methods and personality have always been divisive but he arrived at Spurs with his reputation tarnished by mixed spells at Chelsea and Manchester United, which both ended in acrimony.

Mourinho’s Spurs initially showed promise by impressively narrowing a 12-point gap to fourth-placed Chelsea but an unprecedented catalogue of injuries soon derailed their season. Shortly before football’s shutdown in mid-March, they crashed out of both the FA Cup and Champions League, and have twice missed the opportunity to go level with the Blues following dismal defeats to their rivals.

Mourinho has understandably pointed to the injury situation as a reason for their form, and, true enough, it would be unfair to judge him yet, given the lack of time at the helm and the cruel set of circumstances he has faced.

In Pictures | RB Leipzig vs Tottenham | 10/03/2020

But what have we learnt about Mourinho’s approach so far? Standard Sport took a closer look…

Tactics

Mourinho loves talking tactics, so much so that you occasionally wonder if he is being too candid. He has said his first match in charge, the 3-2 win at West Ham, provided a blueprint for his preferred approach, with unleashed right-back Serge Aurier pushing forward into a five-man attack and left-back Ben Davies tucked-in to form a back three in possession.

(Action Images via Reuters)

According to Mourinho, Davies’ ankle ligament injury at the London Stadium stunted Tottenham’s tactical development and admittedly his side has never looked more effective than in the opening 45 minutes against the Hammers.

As Harry Kane, Heung-min Son and Moussa Sissoko also succumbed to injury, Mourinho has retreated into conservatism. He started two right-backs in the 1-0 defeat to Liverpool, with Aurier just ahead of debutant Japhet Tanganga, but Spurs were within a whisker of a credible draw.

The criticism of his approach against the champions-elect was overblown but, conversely, he was given too much praise for the 2-0 win over Manchester City, which was down in no small part to good fortune.

Overall, Mourinho has shown signs that he is eager to modernise but his approach in the big games suggests the leopard may never fully change its spots. Ultimately, though, it will only be fair to judge Mourinho’s tactics in the fullness of time, with a fully fit squad, another transfer window and a pre-season (none of which is guaranteed at present).

Transfers

Outs

Despite frequent gushing about the quality of his squad, Mourinho has quietly begun the rebuild called for by his predecessor. To the Portuguese’s credit, he has shown a ruthlessness that was lacking in Pochettino by freezing out Danny Rose and Victor Wanyama, who had both declined since knee injuries.

Rose thought he would have more opportunities under the Spurs boss. (REUTERS)

Persuading Rose to leave the club, albeit on loan for now, was no mean feat given his prior determination to run down his contact.

Mourinho also deserves credit for his handling of Christian Eriksen’s move to Inter Milan in January. Having inherited a no-win situation, Mourinho was frank about the situation without ever betraying Eriksen’s trust but he never tried to deceive supporters about the Dane’s form.

Mourinho has only had one transfer window – and a January one, at that – but the early signs suggest his lack of sentimentality towards Pochettino’s most trusted lieutenants could prove beneficial in reshaping the squad in the long-term.

Ins

Tottenham’s two January signings, Gedson Fernandes and Steven Bergwijn, as well as the summer recruitment of Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso and Ryan Sessegnon, suggests the club is prioritising promising young players who have already proven themselves in high-level European or top-flight football.

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

Mourinho will have a leading say in suggesting targets, although the final decisions still lie with chairman Daniel Levy, and the manager played a significant role in the recruitment of his compatriot Gedson on an 18-month loan from Benfica.

Bergwijn, however, was on Tottenham’s radar long before Mourinho’s appointment. Both signings have shown promise but it is far too early to pass judgement on Mourinho’s recruitment record. With Levy preferring to sign young players with a high sell-on value but Mourinho typically preferring experience in the past, it will be intriguing to see how the pair work together going forward.

Man management

The main focus of Mourinho’s man-management at Spurs has been his treatment of Ndombele. The manager’s assessment of the club-record may be correct but the public nature of his criticism does not appear helpful.

(AFP via Getty Images)

It is hard to imagine Pochettino, Jurgen Klopp or Pep Guardiola repeatedly calling out a player. It remains to be see if Ndombele will react positively to Mourinho’s treatment but he certainly has not so far. Mourinho’s public comments about the readiness of Troy Parrott, 18, for first-team football are also questionable, with the manager hoping for a reaction from the teenage striker.

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

Elsewhere, Mourinho has had some success in his handling of individual players. Dele Alli’s recovery accelerated after Mourinho’s appointment, even if he has reverted to inconsistency since, and the Portuguese handled the England midfielder’s FA misconduct charge well.

He was also influential in persuading Toby Alderweireld to finally sign a new long-term contract and, as mentioned above, handled the Eriksen situation well.

Youth

Despite his reputation for mistrusting youth, Mourinho has certainly shown a willingness to give chances to young players so far.

He deserves credit for throwing Tanganga in at the deep end against Liverpool and, although raw, the 20-year-old looks a more than capable Premier League player and has been one of the biggest positives from this wretched Spurs season.

(Getty Images)

Mourinho has also taken a shine to young defenders Dennis Cirkin and Malachi Walcott, with the latter making his debut in the recent Champions League defeat at RB Leipizg, a day shy of his 18th birthday. The inclusion of Oliver Skipp in back-to-back matches before the shutdown also suggests hope for his future.

Mourinho’s explanation for his treatment of Parrott, who has apparently not shown the desired attitude in youth matches, made sense but it remains to be seen if the youngster will respond to being publicly reminded of the required attitude.