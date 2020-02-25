🔥Jos Buttler re-energised by T20 as he looks to fulfil Test potential with England🔥

Jos Buttler believes that variety is the spice of life and that returning to T20 cricket in South Africa this month was a “big relief” that can help improve his Test form when England travel to Sri Lanka.

Buttler’s stronger suit is white-ball cricket, but before the three matches in South Africa he had not played a limited overs game since July’s World Cup Final. In that time, he has struggled in his 10 Tests, averaging just 21.

“This is probably the longest time I have ever just played red-ball cricket for a stint,” he said. “I’ve not broken that up with any of obviously my strongest suit in T20 or one-day cricket, which sometimes just to change things up it’s quite nice just to change formats.

“Absolutely [playing T20 again was] a big relief, I think. I love T20 cricket and it allows you to go out without as many consequences and you can take more risks and move the game on.

“It is a lot of fun and a change of formats to play in that white-ball team again was great because that is the most fun team I have played in for a long time.”

Buttler remains keen to join the exclusive band of players to crack all formats, but knows his time is running out. While his status as an English white-ball great is beyond reproach, only in 2018 did he really look a player of Test quality.

“I’m very committed to Test cricket. It’s the best form of the game, it’s the hardest form of the game.

“I’ve got massive self-belief and I feel I have a lot of potential in my game that I haven’t got to the level I know I can get to,” he said.

Test struggles: Buttler averaged just 21 in his last 10 Tests (AFP via Getty Images)

After the tour, Buttler will return to IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals and believes that will provide perfect preparation for this year’s T20 World Cup.

“It is the best domestic T20 tournament in the world, so that will be the best preparation possible,” he added.

