🔥Jorginho warns Chelsea cannot afford to let Bayern Munich defeat derail their season🔥

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has warned his team-mates that they cannot let Tuesday’s Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich derail their season.

Frank Lampard’s side were beaten 3-0 by the Bundesliga champions at Stamford Bridge in the first-leg of their last-16 tie after two second-half goals from Serge Gnabry and one from striker Robert Lewandowski.

It leaves Chelsea’s Champions League hopes hanging by a thread as they must overturn a three-goal deficit in next month’s second-leg against a Bayern side who have not lost at home in Europe since March last year, when Liverpool won 3-1 at the Allianz Arena.

The Blues, however, still have plenty to play for this season as they are battling to finish in the Premier League’s top four and have an FA Cup fifth round tie with Liverpool next week.

And when asked if Chelsea cannot let the defeat to Bayern derail their season, Jorginho replied: “Yeah, of course.

“It is real tough for the changing room, for us, but we have the other competitions and we still have another game.

“Anything can happen because in football you never know. We just have to believe in ourselves, don’t put our heads down.

“We need to keep working, keep pushing, because we are a good team. We need to believe, work hard and be together.

“It is very difficult to say anything right now because it was a difficult game and we just saw a big team.

“So we know we have a lot to improve and they showed so many things to us that we can learn from our mistakes and from them as well.”

Like Jorginho, head coach Lampard admitted there was plenty for his Chelsea team to learn from this loss.

It was the club’s heaviest ever home European defeat, while it was also their biggest loss at Stamford Bridge in any competition since January 2018 – when Bournemouth also ran out 3-0 winners.

“It was a harsh lesson and a reality for the players of the levels we want to get to,” said Lampard.

“They need to use it to positive effect, even if it may not feel like that this evening.

“A lot of players there either haven’t played Champions League knockout football, have played Europa League which is a big difference, or have played it a few years ago and not at Chelsea when we were getting to semi-finals and finals.

“When you have an eye-opener like tonight, the only answer, young or old, is to not look at any other part of the team but yourself.”

After going in 0-0 at half-time, Bayern were ruthless in the second-half as they ran out comfortable winners.

The victory means they are only the third team in Champions League history to win their first seven games in a season, after Barcelona in 2002/03 and Real Madrid 2014/15, and Jorginho believes they are contenders to go all the way.

“We had a big team against us tonight,” said the midfielder.

“I think they are playing to win the Champions League honestly, because they are confident on the ball and tactically they are very good.

“At this level if you concede a chance, they can kill you and when you create you have to score – even if you are playing worse than the other team – because then things can change.”

Chelsea’s hopes of turning around the result in the second-leg on March 18 are even slimmer as Jorginho and Marcos Alonso are suspended.

Jorginho misses out after picking up a yellow card for dissent last night, while Alonso was sent off late on after his stray arm caught Lewandowski.

“I would like to be able to play the second game to help my team-mates, but unfortunately I can’t so I support them from home,” said Jorginho.