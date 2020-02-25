jorginho-suspended-for-chelsea-vs-bayern-second-leg-after-booking-for-dissent

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho will miss the second leg of their Champions League knockout stage against Bayern Munich through suspension.

The 28-year-old was walking a tightrope after picking up two yellow cards in the group stages.

But the Italy midfielder landed himself in hot water with the French referee Clement Turpin after a challenge from Bayern’s Joshua Kimmich on Mateo Kovacic by the touchline.

The Chelsea players complained that the French winger should have seen a yellow card for the challenge.

But Jorginho squared up to the referee and rightly picked up a caution for dissent, which proved to be in vain as the official pulled out a yellow card for Kimmich anyway.

The central midfielder will now miss the second leg at the Allianz Arena on March 18 – a big blow for Chelsea considering N’Golo Kante is sidelined with injury.

Chelsea face an uphill battle after a quick-fire double from Serge Gnabry gave the Bavarian side a two-goal advantage ahead of the return leg.

