🔥Jorginho: Chelsea won't go crazy if it goes wrong against Bayern Munich🔥

Jorginho has revealed how a change in mentality helped Chelsea turn the tide against Tottenham and has called on his team-mates to show the same fight and belief against Bayern Munich.

The Blues have struggled at Stamford Bridge for the majority of Frank Lampard’s first season in charge, finding it difficult to break teams down despite their domination — as was the case against Manchester United last week.

But against Spurs on Saturday, Chelsea were in control straight away, with Olivier Giroud scoring in the 15th minute and Marcos Alonso making it 2-0 just after half-time, before the visitors grabbed a late consolation through an Antonio Rudiger own-goal.

It’s Bayern next for Lampard’s side at the Bridge on Tuesday in the first leg of their last-16 Champions League tie.

With the Chelsea manager having instilled more belief in his young team, Jorginho says they must have the same approach against the Germans.

“Of course it is very important for our confidence to win after the loss against United,” said the midfielder. “Saturday was very important for us, we knew that.

“When you create and defend, I think you need to be more aggressive and have more belief. On Saturday we were helping each other and that is very important. We need to keep doing this.

“[We need to] fight, run, hurt. We need to believe in ourselves on the ball. When we have to defend we have to defend together and that is it, that is what it takes to win big games.

“To be careful, to be focused on some details because in big games it is like this. There are two games [against Bayern], so we can’t lose our mind and go crazy if something goes wrong. We need to be quiet, be smart for that.”

Experience will be key alongside the youthful exuberance in Lampard’s squad. One player who could bring that is Giroud, who was thrown back into the starting XI against Tottenham with Tammy Abraham still not fully fit, having looked all but certain to leave the club last month.

The French World Cup winner led the line superbly. “I give massive respect to him,” said Rudiger.

“He was always patient, he never said anything, even when his transfer didn’t go through. He remained humble and worked hard. And there was also a difference when he came on against United. On Saturday he had a big impact. He is a team player and he always puts himself on the line.

“He is not only about scoring — he is always putting in the hard work and that is why I am very pleased.”

Having made only a third Premier League start this season, Giroud slowed a little before being replaced against Spurs by the returning Abraham with just under 20 minutes remaining.

Whether he can start again against Bayern tomorrow night will be a tight call for Lampard, but given the impact he had on those around him, it could be worth selecting him if it is still too soon to risk Abraham.