🔥Jordyn Woods’ mum Elizabeth rubbishes accusations her daughter has had a ‘butt lift’🔥

Jordyn Woods’ mum has fiercely defended her daughter after online trolls accused her of getting a ‘butt lift’.

The accusations started when Jordyn posted some seriously bootylicious photos to her Instagram page.

The model wore a short black jacket, a tight black dress and ankle boots as she looked over her shoulder at the camera.

‘A lil less talk, a lil more action,’ she captioned the snaps.

While many of her fans praised her for looking incredible as per, others dared to ask who her ‘surgeon’ is, while another appeared to suggest she had had a Brazilian butt lift.

Jordyn’s mum Elizabeth wasn’t having any of that and took to Instagram to clap back at the trolls.

She posted of herself with her daughter, declaring that it’s nothing more than ‘good genes’ that gave Jordyn her incredible figure.

After telling everyone what’s what she urged people to ‘make a positive change’.

Basically she got it all from her mama.

Elizabeth said: ‘Yes is my daughter which means she has my genetics. We have anaturally!

‘No one has gotten any butt lifts.. this is one of the craziest things that I keep reading..let’s focus on important things everyone and make a positive change.’

Jordyn has been moving on with her own ‘girl gang’ after her friendship with Kylie Jenner broke down amid claims she had cheated with Khloe Kardashian’s then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

After denying sleeping with Tristan – but admitting that he had kissed her – on Jada Pinkett Smith’s show Red Table Talk, the model went on to take a lie detector test to clear her name once and for all.





