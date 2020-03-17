🔥Jordanian army to guard cities ahead of state of emergency🔥

Posted by — March 17, 2020 in News Leave a reply
jordanian-army-to-guard-cities-ahead-of-state-of-emergency

AMMAN (Reuters) – The Jordanian army said on Tuesday it will deploy at entrances and exits of main cities in a move officials said was ahead of an imminent announcement of a state of emergency to combat the coronavirus.

The kingdom, which has already announced a lockdown after the number of confirmed cases rose to least 34, was about to take further steps including the emergency announcement, officials told Reuters.

“These measures aim at preventing the spread of coronavirus,” said an army statement.

The cabinet was expected to discuss on Tuesday whether to activate a national defence law that would be enacted as a royal decree and amounts to a state of emergency letting government enforce curfews and other restrictions on movements.

Jordan has closed border crossings with Syria, Iraq, Egypt and Israel, and suspended all incoming and outgoing flights.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

You May Also Like

un.-confirms-10-coronavirus-cases-among-german-refugees

🔥U.N. confirms 10 coronavirus cases among German refugees🔥

celebrity-juice-filming-called-off-after-audience-arrived-in-studio-following-new-coronavirus-advice

🔥Celebrity Juice filming called off after audience arrived in studio following new coronavirus advice🔥

british-horse-racing-to-continue-behind-closed-doors-but-kentucky-derby-set-for-postponement

🔥British horse racing to continue behind closed doors but Kentucky Derby set for postponement🔥

no-luck-for-the-irish-as-closed-us-pubs-face-coronavirus-losses-on-st.-patrick’s-day

🔥No luck for the Irish as closed U.S. pubs face coronavirus losses on St. Patrick’s Day🔥

About the Author: mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *