🔥Jordan Pickford hits back at pundits over criticism: 'Everyone hates you when you play for England'🔥

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has hit back at pundits after he was criticised for a howler in his side’s 3-1 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday, insisting they ‘just want to come for England players’.

The 25-year-old allowed a tame effort from Christian Benteke – without a goal all season – to squirm beneath him during the clash at Goodison Park, and though it ultimately had little bearing on the result, added to a catalogue of errors over the past 18 months.

However, the former Sunderland man has rarely put a foot wrong in an England shirt since his heroics at the 2018 World Cup and will almost certainly be Gareth Southgate’s number one at this summer’s European Championships.

And speaking after the game, he took the chance to respond to his critics, singling out former Manchester United man Gary Neville.

“Everyone hates you, for some reason, that’s part of being an England player,” Pickford said.

“I think the press and everybody, the punters – look at Gary Neville – they just want to come for England players.

“Look at Joe Hart when he was [England] number one. He got pelters every week. You just keep it away from your head as the only person who can sort things out is yourself as an individual, on the pitch and in training.

“It’s looking after things on the pitch for Everton that is my main aim. That gets you picked for England.

“It’s funny because everyone raves about you when you are with England but then you get back to your club and everyone wants to slate you.”