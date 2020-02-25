🔥Jordan Fisher: 6 Fascinating Things To Know About The Talented Actor/Singer🔥

Jordan Fisher made To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before fans question their loyalty to Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo). His portrayal of John Ambrose McClaren in To All the Boys: P.S I Still Love You really solidified our team John Ambrose status. Sorry, Peter. Either way, Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) is living many teen girls’ fantasy. So many teen girls dreamed of the day that two adorable guys would love and obsess over them. It’s that type of content to which Wattpad stories are born.

Jordan Fisher gave John charm, sincerity, and swoon-worthy moments. He made John Ambrose the wholesome heartthrob that you never knew you needed. To All the Boys: P.S I Still Love You may have just introduced Fisher to many new fans, but the 25-year-old actor has been building his career for a while. He is a multi-talented star who acts, sings, and dances. If To All the Boys: P.S I Still Love You has made you excited to find out more about Jordan Fisher, then you’ve come to the right place.

He’s A Former Disney Star

Before Jordan Fisher had To All the Boys fans rooting for Lara Jean and John, he made Liv and Maddie fans crazy for Liv (Dove Cameron) and Holden (Jordan Fisher). Liv and Maddie is a Disney Channel original series that aired from 2013 to 2017. Dove Cameron plays twin characters Liv and Maddie. Maddie is a basketball superstar at her local high school, and Liv is a big TV star in Hollywood. The show starts with Liv moving back home after spending years away acting. On Liv and Maddie, Fisher plays Holden, a childhood friend of Liv and Maddie, who eventually becomes Liv’s main love interest. He is a recurring character from Season 2 through the show’s fourth and final season. Jordan got great practice breaking teen girl hearts with the complicated Holden and Liv relationship, but he also got to show off his singing abilities. He sung a few times with Dove Cameron on the series.

Jordan Fisher also appeared in Teen Beach Movie and Teen Beach Movie 2. In it, he has a supporting role as Seacat, a surfer. The Teen Beach Movie follows couple Brady (Ross Lynch) and Mack (Maia Mitchell) as they get trapped in their favorite old movie, Wet Side Story, a spoofy version of movies like Grease, Gidget, and West Side Story. The first Teen Beach Movie is available to stream on Disney+, and all four seasons of Liv and Maddie are available on Netflix.

He Recorded A Moana Song With Lin-Manuel Miranda

Lin Manuel Miranda and Jordan Fisher collaborated for “You’re Welcome,” a song featured on the Moana soundtrack. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson sings the song in the Moana movie. Jordan Fisher and Lin-Manuel Miranda recorded a remix of the tune, which can be found on the Moana soundtrack. is one of the many songs that Fisher has recorded for Disney properties.

He sang a few songs on the Teen Beach Movie ensemble and in Liv and Maddie. He also recorded a song called “Happily Ever After” for Disney World’s Happily Ever After firework show, and he performed a cover of “You’ve Got A Friend In Me” with his friend and other former Disney star Olivia Holt for the Pixar Fest. Jordan Fisher has been releasing and recording music basically since he began his career. He has released several singles, including his most recent song “Contact.”

He’s Getting Married This Year

In May 2019, Jordan Fisher became engaged to Ellie Woods. The two met when they were younger and in a theater program. He met Ellie when he was just 13, but they didn’t begin dating until 2017. Fisher told People Magazine that he knew she was the one about two months into dating. Ellie Woods recently became a college graduate and studied clinical dietetics. They plan to marry in July 2020.

He Has An Active Twitch

Jordan Fisher often broadcasts on Twitch while playing various games or watching video clips. While playing, Jordan performs songs and skits. Fisher seems to broadcast on his Twitch quite regularly, so Twitch is the perfect place for fans who want to see more of an unscripted version of Fisher. It makes sense for him to be such a fan of gaming as he was once part of a very popular game called Until Dawn.

Until Dawn is an interactive survival horror game for PlayStation 4. He loaned his likeness and voice to a character named Matt. Hayden Panettiere, Rami Malek, Peter Stormare, and Brett Dalton also have roles in this game.

Catch Jordan Fisher in To All the Boys: P.S I Still Love You on Netflix. Stream it HERE.