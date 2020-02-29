🔥Jordan Ayew earns Crystal Palace bragging rights over Brighton with derby winner at the Amex🔥

Sport

Jordan Ayew notched a second-half winner against the run of play as Crystal Palace claimed bragging rights over Brighton with a 1-0 derby victory at the Amex Stadium.

The Eagles’ top scorer beat Mat Ryan from close range with 20 minutes remaining on the south coast as Roy Hodgson’s side made it back-to-back wins.

Brighton, meanwhile, remain winless across all competitions in 2020.

FULL TIME

2020-02-29T14:22:17.576Z

FULL-TIME | Brighton 0-1 Crystal Palace |

2020-02-29T14:21:47.390Z

90+3 mins: Wilfried Zaha has missed an open goal. Palace break and are in with both Tosun and Zaha on the ‘keeper. Tosun tries to round the ‘keeper but takes a really heavy touch which ends up setting up Zaha. The angle’s tight but he has to score. Instead he rattles it off the post.

2020-02-29T14:18:42.123Z

90+1 mins: Rubbish, cleared by the first man.

2020-02-29T14:18:22.190Z

90 mins: Three minutes to be added. Brighton corner…

2020-02-29T14:15:13.870Z

87 mins: Zaha’s just been outpaced by 6ft7 Dan Burn and then dragged him to the ground before appealing for a foul of his own. Unsurprisingly, Martin Atkinson is not having any.

2020-02-29T14:12:36.840Z

85 mins: The home fans are fuming as Van Aanholt takes a corner on one side of the pitch and then takes his time wandering all the way over to the other to take a throw in.

2020-02-29T14:08:28.566Z

80 mins: They’ve set up camp here, Brighton. In the panic, Van Aanhotl needlessly heads Mooy’s strike behind for a corner when it was sailing miles wide, but Palace clear that, too.

2020-02-29T14:04:33.920Z

Jack Rosser is at the AmexAyew had been so quiet up until now but that goal – his first in six games – will lift so much pressure off Palace. A fine assist from Benteke too, showing exactly what he can offer despite that poor scoring record. Palace too have a lot to thank Vicente Guaita for, once again. Stopped everything which has come his way so far.

2020-02-29T14:04:11.450Z

76 mins: You’d expect there to be a proper bombardment now but Palace so often win games by the old goal.

GOAL!

2020-02-29T13:57:59.296Z

Brighton 0-1 Crystal Palace | Jordan Ayew 70’ Smash. And. Grab.Quality from Benteke, who drives inside and then plays a cracking little reverse ball into Ayew. It’s not the best finish in the world, hit not far off straight at Ryan, but it deflects up off his leg and into the far corner.

SUBS

2020-02-29T13:53:31.030Z

65 mins: Brilliant from March, who nutmegs Van Aanholt with an outrageous touch, but can only fire over when the ball breaks to him inside the box.That’s his last act of the game – Glenn Murray is on.

2020-02-29T13:50:39.870Z

Jack Rosser is at the AmexPalace really struggling to maintain any sort of control over the game now. They’ve been rather fortunate that both Dunk and Maupay’s chances resulted in nothing.The visitors got lucky there but must ensure they don’t continue to merely ride their luck and have to find some composure in midfield.

2020-02-29T13:49:49.076Z

62 mins: You fancy Aaron Mooy here as he shifts it onto his right foot in space on the edge but he drags his strike well wide. Glenn Murray time?

2020-02-29T13:47:17.186Z

59 mins: Another Benteke miss for the collection. In fairness, he’s under pressure but he gets up best at the corner and makes firm contact. Only trouble is he’s aiming nowhere near the goal.

2020-02-29T13:44:02.173Z

55 mins: Finish your dinner, son! Plenty of good fortune about the way the chance comes around as the ball deflects up of Riedewald and puts Maupay in on goal. It’s a bouncing ball that sits up nicely but he couldn’t have put it more straight at the ‘keeper if he tried.

2020-02-29T13:40:38.160Z

53 mins: Palace need to liven up, it’s all Brighton. This time Trossard does well, jinking inside and aiming for the far corner, but there’s not quite enough bend on it.

2020-02-29T13:39:23.093Z

51 mins: Another chance wasted. Van Aanholt gifts it away and Maupay drives forward, eventually poking into the path of Trossard but he miscontrols and is forced wide.

2020-02-29T13:36:30.880Z

48 mins: Oh dear, oh dear, what a let off for Palace.Lewis Dunk is allowed to run completely free at a corner and bullets towards the back of the net. Guiata’s getting nowhere near it, but it hits Maupay clean in the face and bounces clear.

2020-02-29T13:34:51.460Z

Jack Rosser is at the AmexMcCarthy being forced off at the break is a blow for Palace. They’ve had a couple of goof chances from set pieces so far with the former Everton man over them. A good chance for Riedewald, however, with the majority of his game time this season having come out of position at left back.

KICK OFF

2020-02-29T13:33:28.136Z

KICK-OFF!A change for Palace at the break – Jairo Riedewald is on in midfield in place of James McCarthy.

