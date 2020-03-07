🔥Jordan Ayew downs Watford as Crystal Palace seal third straight win🔥

Jordan Ayew’s eighth goal of the season was enough to hand Crystal Palace a narrow 1-0 win over Watford to all but guarantee their Premier League safety.

Palace manager Roy Hodgson, who had signed a new contract until 2021 earlier in the week, were unchanged from their 1-0 win against Brighton last time out, with James McCarthy recovering from a hamstring injury picked up in that game.

With both sides in the bottom half of the table and goals not exactly a frequent sight between them, the first quarter of an hour produced a scrappy affair.

Abdoulaye Doucoure showed his quick feet to burst through the Palace defence and saw his effort beaten away by Vicente Guaita as the visitors pressed for an opener.

But with their first attempt on goal, Palace found the opener after 28 minutes with a nicely worked move. Christian Benteke rolled it out wide to Wilfried Zaha and his cross eventually found Ayew, who found the back of the net with a fine finish from 20 yards.

Despite the contest turning somewhat feisty towards the end of the half, Palace were comfortable at the back and in possession with Guaita rarely troubled.

Just two minutes in the second half, tensions boiled over when Zaha – already booked – reacted angrily to a foul from Etienne Capoue and appeared to raise his arm towards the Watford man. VAR reviewed the incident and decided against handing out a second yellow card to the Ivory Coast winger.

The 27-year-old very nearly had the last laugh, showing pace and agility to fake his way past two defenders before striking straight at Ben Foster.

Watford rallied in the last quarter of the match and Guaita had to be on hand to deny Troy Deeney and then Doucoure in a matter of minutes.

But Palace held firm to seal a third consecutive 1-0 win as they climbed into the top half and now look poised to secure Premier League football for another season.

FULL TIME

2020-03-07T16: 57: 38.856Z

FULL TIME | Crystal Palace 1-0 WatfordA hard-fought win for Hodgson’s men and it’s their third in a row after Ayew’s first-half strike.Three consecutive clean sheets too and Cahill and Dann will feel like they earned it today.

YELLOW CARD

2020-03-07T16: 54: 36.000Z

90+4 mins: Ayew goes into the book late on for a cynical foul.One last chance for Watford as Foster punts it forward but Palace clear.

2020-03-07T16: 53: 05.000Z

90+2 mins: Brilliant from Ayew as he glides past two defenders from the corner and wins a free-kick.Palace doing enough at the moment.

2020-03-07T16: 51: 22.000Z

90 mins: Five minutes of added time. Not what Hodgson wanted to hear and his side have some defending to do.

2020-03-07T16: 49: 39.000Z

88 mins: Palace are having to defend in numbers because Watford are ramping up the pressure, sending in cross after cross.But as ever, Cahill and Dann are clearing everything in their path. The pair have been solid as a pair of rocks today.

YELLOW CARD

2020-03-07T16: 45: 37.000Z

85 mins: Pussetto goes into the book for a late challenge on Ward.So many yellow cards tonight, yet no reds!

SUBS

2020-03-07T16: 43: 08.000Z

83 mins: Watford roll the dice with a late change: Andre Gray is on for Hughes.

2020-03-07T16: 40: 35.000Z

81 mins: Watford are desperately trying to find the equaliser but Palace have settled after weathering the storm for those 10 minutes when they were really under pressure.A third consecutive 1-0 win? It’s written in the stars.

2020-03-07T16: 36: 31.000Z

76 mins: Van Aanholt fumes at the referee after shoving over Doucoure and usually that sort of reaction would result in a card being shown for dissent.Not this time – Mr Taylor is lenient on this occasion.

SUBS

2020-03-07T16: 34: 41.000Z

74 mins: Double change for Watford.Deeney and Pereyra off, Danny Welbeck and Ignacio Pussetto on.

SUBS

2020-03-07T16: 31: 53.000Z

71 mins: First change for Palace: McArthur off, Luka Milivojevic comes on.

2020-03-07T16: 28: 18.000Z

68 mins: It’s firmly backs to the wall for Palace now and it’s another decent stop from Guaita to deny Doucoure, this time after his looping header looked to be heading into the far corner.

2020-03-07T16: 24: 29.000Z

64 mins: Fine save from Guaita!Watford are throwing everything they’ve got here and Deeney has come to life in this second half, striking from 25 yards this time. It looks destined for the top corner but Guaita produces a fingertip save to push it over. A brilliant stop!

2020-03-07T16: 22: 57.300Z

Jack Rosser at Selhurst Park”You wonder if Palace could do with some fresh legs fairly soon, they’re beginning to drop off a little aside from the odd long ball. “Schlupp, back in the squad for the first time since the reverse fixture in early December, is warming up and could add a little energy to ensure Palace maintain their lead.”

YELLOW CARD

2020-03-07T16: 19: 25.000Z

59 mins: Benteke joins the growing list of names in the book for a cynical foul on Sarr.

2020-03-07T16: 19: 01.000Z

58 mins: Watford break with Hughes through the middle and the front three all get a touch as they work it from left to right. Pereyra eventually has a crack but his well-struck effort lands into the gloves of Guaita.

ES COVERAGE

2020-03-07T16: 18: 49.000Z

Jack Rosser at Selhurst Park”That is the first glimpse we’ve had of what Zaha is capable of. It used to be that he would be wound up and respond with a goal or two, that simply hasn’t been the case this season. “He is perhaps a little fortunate to still be on the pitch, but while he is there Palace will need more of that, few defenders can deal with the Ivorian when he runs at them full cry.”

2020-03-07T16: 16: 02.000Z

56 mins: Zaha chance!It should be 2-0 and the Palace man knows it. This is the Zaha of last season, skipping forward with close ball control and then fakes to his left. But the 27-year-old’s finish is poor, shooting straight at Foster and Watford survive.

2020-03-07T16: 13: 22.000Z

53 mins: Sarr, who had a quiet first half, makes a run down the right in behind van Aanholt and wins a corner. The Senegalese claims there was a hand involved, but it’s only a corner for Watford.

YELLOW CARD

2020-03-07T16: 11: 58.000Z

51 mins: Doucoure loses out to Zaha after a heavy touch and pulls back on the Ivorian’s arm. Another yellow card – and the visitors are starting to lose their discipline now.

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita; Ward, Dann, Cahill (c), van Aanholt; McCarthy, McArthur, Kouyate; Ayew, Benteke, Zaha.

Subs: Hennessey, Kelly, Riedewald, Milivojevic, Meyer, Schlupp, Townsend.

Watford XI: Foster; Femenia, Kabasele, Cathcart, Masina; Capoue, Hughes; Sarr, Doucoure, Pereyra; Deeney.

Subs: Gomes, Dawson, Mariappa, Welbeck, Chalobah, Gray, Pussetto.