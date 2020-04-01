Jones found her foundation many years ago at Francis Howell Central

Francis Howell Central senior Mackenzie Jones and her brother Zach have had the chance to bond over the game of soccer since she was in middle school. Submitted photo

Mackenzie Jones found her passion at Francis Howell Central long before she earned the first of her 11 varsity letters at the Cottleville school, including four as a midfielder for the Spartans girls soccer team.Jones grew up and lived in St. Charles until 2011, when her father’s job took the family to Seattle. Just as they were beginning to get settled on the West Coast, the family unexpectedly moved back to the St. Charles area in June of 2014.For the next three months, most of the family — Jones and her three siblings with their mother, Anna — lived in hotels and stayed with friends until they could find a house as Jones’ father, Matt, stayed in Seattle to finish his job at the time before moving back.It was during this tumultuous time Mackenzie’s passion for soccer and the bond she shares with her older brother Zach, who has Down syndrome, grew together when the two became managers for the Francis Howell Central girls soccer team.Five years later, the connection Mackenzie shares with her brother, the game she loves and the school are stronger than ever.“It was fun because I’d walk over from the middle school and see my favorite sport being played,” said Jones, who now is a senior at Howell Central.“I’d get to see my older brother and get to share the sport, something I love, with him. It was great to see him enjoy it, too.”When Jones moved back for seventh grade, she attended Saeger Middle School. That’s where she met Eddie Mulholland, who now is Howell Central’s head girls soccer coach and in 2015 served as an assistant.Mulholland worked with special-education students and brought both Zach and Mackenzie on as managers that season.“We wanted to think of different ways for Zach to get involved at school and we thought one, as a manager from a soccer standpoint, really worked out,” Mulholland said. “Mackenzie was at Saeger Middle School, which was right across the street, and she started attending practices and was able to help out. Zach is an awesome individual and he’s so cool to be around.”While serving as a manager with her brother in 2015, Mackenzie was inspired to one day play just like the Spartans, who made program history by finishing as the Class 4 state runner-up that season.Having the chance to look up to players like Cait Eddy and Emma Farley, who were key parts of that state runner-up effort, is something Jones said she will always remember. Eddy was the Post-Dispatch All-Metro player of the year in 2015 and played four seasons of NCAA Division I soccer, and Farley recently completed a four-year soccer career at St. Louis University.“It’s been really special because when you’re younger, you idolize the girls above you,” Jones said. “I got to see older players and it’s something that really excites you. It inspires you to want to be those players. You get to see up close what inspires them and it’s really cool to see.”

Francis Howell Central’s Mackenzie Jones (24) kicks the ball past Liberty’s Rylie May during a Class 4 state semifinal soccer game on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Swope Soccer Village in Kansas City, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com

Mackenzie has excelled as a student-athlete at Howell Central ever since, and not just on the soccer field.She also will graduate with four varsity letters in tennis, two in basketball and one in swimming.“We’ve been bleeding navy and silver for a long time now,” Anna Jones said, noting Howell Central’s school colors. “In eighth grade, (Mackenzie) saw the pictures on the wall at FHC of the athletes who had won eight or more letters and she decided then that her goal was to be on that wall, too. She’s been so fortunate to have so many great coaches and teachers and supporters to help guide and steer her along the way.”Mackenzie scored seven goals and had five assists last season while helping Howell Central’s girls soccer team to a 15-10-1 record and a fourth-place finish in Class 4.The chance to build on that performance as a senior is uncertain for Jones as the coronavirus pandemic has spring sports in a holding pattern across the nation.But Jones’ soccer-playing days won’t end this spring. She has signed to play for defending NCAA Division II national champion Grand Valley State University in Allendale, Mich.“This is my last year with my team and it’s definitely difficult and it’s really sad,” Mackenzie said. “There’s still a little bit of hope, but not a whole lot. College gives me something to work towards and as long as I have that, I feel better. I always think of family when I think Howell Central. Everyone was always so supportive. The girls have always been super close, so family is the one word to describe it.”

