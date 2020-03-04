🔥Jonathan Leko: PFA issues apology after striker accuses union of lack of support in Kiko Casilla racism case🔥

The Professional Footballers’ Association has issued an apology to Jonathan Leko following the striker’s claim that the union failed to support him during his racism case against Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla.

Casilla was handed an eight-match ban last Friday having been found to have used racist language towards West Brom forward Leko. The striker was playing for Charlton at the time in a Championship clash against Leeds at The Valley on September 28.

On Wednesday, Leko blasted the process that led to Casilla being banned, calling it “extremely stressful” and adding that he had been “made to feel that I had done something wrong.”

Leko, who has returned to parent club West Brom because of injury, said: “I have been disappointed with the amount of time it has taken to reach this point.

“It was 22 weeks between the incident and the hearing during which I had minimal contact from the PFA, of which I am a member, and no contact in the way of support from leading anti-racism bodies such as ‘Kick It Out’ and ‘Show Racism The Red Card’.

“Some support or guidance would have been very welcome.”

In response, the PFA promised to review its procedures having “wrongly assumed” Leko did not require assistance after failing to hear back – and will also meet with the player on Thursday.

In a statement the PFA said: “We’d like to apologise to Jonathan. We do not want any player to feel unsupported when going through something as difficult as this.

“We’re grateful for Jonathan’s feedback and will review our procedures to ensure we learn from this moving forward.”

Casilla had denied the charge but an independent regulatory commission found him guilty after concluding it “was satisfied of the evidence in excess of the balance of probabilities.”

The Spaniard was also fined £60,000 and ordered to attend face-to-face education classes.

In his statement, DR Congo-born Leko also said: “I am naturally relieved that the process is now complete and the FA have upheld what I have always known to be true – that I was racially abused by Kiko Casilla in a manner which shocked me and still angers and upsets me to this day.

“I have been disappointed with the amount of time it has taken to reach this point. Knowing what occurred in the game that day, it has been difficult to watch Kiko Casilla continue to play for such a lengthy period as if nothing had happened.

“I would urge the game’s governing bodies to look into their own processes when such incidents are reported.”

Leko said the trauma of the trial had left him questioning “whether I would be prepared to go through it all again were I on the receiving end of similar abuse in the future.”

He added: “I certainly would think twice about how to advise another player placed in the same situation.

“From the outset, all I have done is report something that had to be challenged and exposed for what it is – racial abuse. I now want to put the episode behind me and concentrate on recovering from my injury to be ready for next season.”

Additional reporting by PA.