🔥Jon Bon Jovi calls Harry 'The artist formerly known as Prince' after he drops title🔥

If you’re having trouble figuring out how to refer to Prince Harry since his announcement that he would be stepping back as a senior member of the Royal Family, Jon Bon Jovi has you covered.

The singer and Bon Jovi frontman jokingly called Harry “The artist formerly known as Prince” while speaking on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, and honestly, we hope it sticks.

The ‘Livin’ On A Prayer’ singer was in the studio to promote his band’s newest single, ‘Limitless,’ and their upcoming album coming out this May. But he also elaborated on his announcement from last week that he would be working with Harry and his Invictus Games Foundation for a special project.

Jon Bon Jovi performing in New York City in June 2018 (Getty Images for Hospital for Special Surgery)

“You made a big announcement on Thursday, you’ve teamed up with Prince Harry,” the radio host said. “Yeah, the artist formerly known as Prince,” Bon Jovi replied with a laugh, comparing Harry’s exit from the Royal Family to when the singer Prince changed his name to the love symbol in the early ‘90s.

Speaking about how the partnership came about, Bon Jovi, who is known for his philanthropic efforts, explained, “I was asked to write a song for a very small documentary in America about soldiers with PTSD. Although I’ve never served in our military, my mother and father were in the United States Marine Corps, and so it was a subject matter that I was aware of but didn’t have firsthand knowledge,” he said.

“I sent [the song] to the Prince back in August – I thought, for the Invictus Games, this could be something very powerful. It took him a little while to hear it, and he contacted me. And in light of everything that has gone on in his life, for him to be coming back and this to be the first thing on his docket, I think was pretty special,” he noted.

Bon Jovi then shared that he and Harry are arranging a new version of his song, ‘Unbroken.’ “We’re re-recording the song with the Invictus Choir, and so the soldiers are going to sing the song,” he said. “We’re going to release it as a record, and I’m giving all of the money away to the Invictus Games, and Harry will be in the studio with me on Friday and we’re going to re-record it.”

Prince Harry during the 2017 Invictus Games (Getty Images)

Harry has also weighed in on how he should be addressed following his move. Speaking at a UK engagement focused on sustainable travel on Wednesday, the Duke of Sussex requested that simply his first name be announced when introduced onstage.