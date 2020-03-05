🔥Jolyon Maugham will not be prosecuted for beating a fox to death with a baseball bat on Boxing Day🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A lawyer who beat a fox to death with a baseball bat on Boxing Day will not be prosecuted.

Jolyon Maugham announced on Twitter the morning after Christmas that he had killed the creature to protect his chicken.

Animal charity RSPCA, which privately prosecutes animal cruelty cases, announced on Thursday it would not be taking Mr Maugham to court.

Mr Maugham is the founder of the Good Law Project and was notable for challenging Boris Johnson’s illegal prorogation of Parliament.

Following an extensive investigation – including a post mortem examination – the charity decided that the fox had not suffered unnecessary suffering.

In a statement, the RSPCA said they would not be pressing charges after they “conducted a thorough investigation, engaged independent experts, a veterinary pathologist and a forensic vet, and the prosecution department have carefully reviewed their findings”.

A post mortem examination was carried out, to establish if the fox died slowly.

The statement added: “It is important to understand that it is not necessarily illegal to kill a fox, but if unnecessary suffering is caused, a criminal offence may have been committed.

“An independent post mortem and forensic veterinary assessment of the fox’s body was carried out and the findings indicate the fox was killed swiftly. ”

Mr Maugham posted a statement to his Twitter account shortly after the RSCPA released its.

He said he welcomed the decision, and apologised “for the upset” sparked by the killing.

