🔥JoJo revamps Leave with a 'Stay In' remix to promote self-isolation during coronavirus pandemic🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

You’ve probably seen a lot of celebrity PSAs about coronavirus at this point, but singer JoJo has just outdone them all.

Singing a remixed version of her mega-hit ‘Leave (Get Out)’, she revamped the lyrics in a TikTok video in which she called for people to “use common sense.”

Performing a scaled-down a capella version of her song, she twisted the empowering breakup bop – which tells an ex to “get out” – into a reminder to “stay in” and self-isolate.

(Getty Images)

As she banged on a table, she sang, “I never thought the corona could be such a nasty btch. But now she’s here, boy all I want is for you to use common sense.”

Breaking into the chorus, she continued, “Stay in! Right now! Do it for humanity, I’m deadass! About that, but we will survive.”

@iamjojoofficial

Chill (Stay In) ##happyathome ##fypage ##fyp

♬ original sound – iamjojoofficial

“So you gon’ learn how to cook now and practice good hygiene, I know you’re bored want to fk around but not on me,” she finished.

Other lyrics included “tell me why you’re acting so confused when the CDC laid it out for you”, a reference to the Centre for Diseases Control and Prevention in the US.

As with celebrities like Hilary Duff, she also slammed people still insisting on going out to bars during this period as “immature.”

Although the song was initially posted to TikTok, it was eventually cross-posted to Twitter where it picked thousands of likes and retweets.

She also teased on Twitter that following the surge of love for the song, she would be making a full version of the song tomorrow – which she named “Chill (Stay In).

“Just doin my part, y’all,” she said.