PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 23: Director Taika Waititi attends the “Jojo Rabbit” Premiere at UGC Cine Cite Les Halles on January 23, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Richard Bord/Getty Images) Taika Waititi’s Oscar-winning movie JoJo Rabbit is coming to HBO Max later this year. You can watch the movie on DVD, Blu-ray and on-demand, as of Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020.The Oscar-winning film JoJo Rabbit is now available to rent or buy on-demand, DVD and Blu-ray. If you’d rather stream Taika Waititi’s movie on one of your many subscription streaming services, you can do that, too, but you’ll have to wait a few months for that to happen.The film is based on the book Caging Skies by Christine Leunens. Waititi wrote the screenplay for the film and also stars in the film, alongside Scarlett Johansson, Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie, Rebel Wilson, Stephen Merchant, Sam Rockwell, and Alfie Allen.JoJo Rabbit is distributed by Fox Searchlight Pictures, which has an output deal with HBO. That means that all Fox Searchlight Pictures movies are added to HBO after their theatrical run and home video/on-demand release.If JoJo Rabbit stays with the pattern of other Fox Searchlight movies, you can expect to see the film on HBO in the summer of 2020, anywhere from July to September. It will likely be closer to July, but we don’t know that for sure yet.By then, you’ll probably be watching the movie on HBO Max, which is HBO’s upcoming streaming service that brings HBO’s library of shows and movies together with a bunch of Warner Bros. TV shows, movies and more.HBO Max has not launched yet, but it is launching sometime later this year. As far as I know, no definitive release date has been shared with the public.Conventional wisdom would suggest that JoJo Rabbit will be added to Hulu because Disney owns both Hulu and Fox Searchlight Pictures, but according to IndieWire, Fox Searchlight Pictures movies, under the Disney umbrella, will still be added to HBO through 2022, at least.There’s a possibility that Disney could end the deal with Fox Searchlight Pictures and HBO, but that doesn’t seem likely. They would have already ended it before JoJo Rabbit premiered in November, and as of November, Fox Searchlight movies were still heading to HBO, according to the IndieWire report.We’ll let you know when JoJo Rabbit is coming to HBO Max as soon as we find out!