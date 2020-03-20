🔥Johnny Depp's libel battle against The Sun postponed due to coronavirus🔥

Hollywood star Johnny Depp’s libel battle against The Sun newspaper has been postponed thanks to coronavirus as the actor is stuck in France and unable to fly to London.

The Pirates Of The Caribbean star, 56, is suing News Group Newspapers (NGN), the publishers of The Sun, and the newspaper’s executive editor Dan Wootton over an April 2018 article which referred to him as a “wife-beater”.

Mr Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard are both due to give evidence during the High Court libel trial, with a string of other Hollywood stars and witnesses who live in California also expected to be heard.

However the fate of the case, due to start on Monday for a ten-day trial, was plunged into doubt this week by the worldwide spread of the Covid-19 virus.

This morning, Mr Justice Nicol was urged by The Sun’s lawyer Adam Wolanski QC to push ahead with the hearings, utilising video technology for witnesses to give their evidence from around the world.

Mr Wolanski suggested Mr Depp was a “coward” for seeking a delay, saying that Ms Heard is willing to fly to London on Monday from the US if the case was due to take place.

But the judge said a combination of travel restrictions thanks to coronavirus, limitation on videolink evidence, and the number of people set to attend including lawyers, journalists, and the public meant that he had to postpone.

“These are not ordinary times”, he said. “The UK along with many other jurisdictions are in the midst of a coronavirus epidemic.”

Two of Mr Depp’s lawyers are already self-isolating, while the actor himself is currently in the south of France with his QC and may not be allowed to travel to the UK this weekend, the court heard.

In preliminary efforts to keep the case running, a video conferencing suite had been hired in California for witnesses to give evidence remotely. They would have been required to attend in the middle of the night to match with UK court sitting times.

Mr Wolanski told the court Ms Heard, 33, who is due to say that her ex-husband was abusive, was “prepared to move heaven and earth to make this trial happen and to come and give evidence”.

He added: “She is currently in California, but despite all the travel problems that exist and despite the risks to her health of travelling, she has found a flight leaving Los Angeles today.”

The judge said it is “desirable” for both of the warring former couple to be present in court for their evidence, to be properly questioned and shown documents, and he accepted Ms Heard’s desire to come to London.

But he said Mr Depp may be unable to travel thanks to a French “lockdown”.

“Mr Depp’s resources are no answer if French law prohibits his departure”, he said.

The judge added: “While technological aids can be extremely useful and hearing evidence by videolink can be and frequently is used, there are situations where the disadvantages are considerable.

“I don’t think it would lead to the fair disposal of this case if I heard the claimant or Ms Heard by that means.”

The court is due to sit again this afternoon to reschedule the trial.

Mr Depp and Ms Heard have been locked in a public war of words since the breakdown of their marriage in 2016 in acrimonious circumstances.

The actress has accused her ex-husband of being violent and abusive, but Mr Depp insists that he is the victim and she was the abuser.

In the latest message to be revealed this morning, Mr Wolanski read out a text from Mr Depp to talent agent Christian Carino in August 2016 where he said of Ms Heard: “She is begging for global humiliation. She is going to get it.”

He described the actress as “gold-digging, low-level, dime-a-dozen, mushy, pointless”, ending the message by saying: “Now I will stop at nothing.”

Mr Wolanski accused Mr Depp of a “sustained campaign of vicious leaks and smears” as he argued for the trial to go ahead.

Jennifer Afia, for Mr Depp, said he also wants the trial to take place as soon as possible to “vindicate his reputation”.