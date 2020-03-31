🔥Johnny Depp’s Defamation Lawsuit Moves Forward As Amber Heard’s Dismissal Is Denied🔥

Ex-lovers Johnny Depp and Amber Heard experienced a really dramatic couple of years because the couple divorced in January of 2017. Following abuse allegations from Heard, Depp took the problem to the courts with a $50 million defamation lawsuit. Now, Heard’s attempted dismissal of the full case has been denied by Fairfax, VA County Chief Judge Bruce White, marking a considerable win for Depp in the ongoing battle.

Judge White had this to state in reaction to Heard’s dismissal request:

Defendant’s Demurrer is sustained regarding the fourth statement in the above list, nonetheless it is overruled regarding the other three statements. Further, Defendant’s Plea in Bar concerning the statute of limitations is denied. Counsel shall prepare an Order reflecting the Court’s ruling and forward that Order to the Court for entry.

The long and arduous legal battle will bring a lot of chaos and negativity to both actors, but as things stand, the evidence against Heard has been mounting rapidly and contains consistently given Depp a great deal of ammunition in court. On the list of damning evidence is really a assortment of audio tapes that taken to light that Heard defecated on Depp’s bed and punched him in the facial skin to be late to her party.

Meanwhile, a merchant account from Depp’s estate manager, Tara Roberts, states that Heard physically abused Depp at the couple’s home in the Bahamas while his children have there been. Though Heard admitted to throwing a lacquer bottle at Depp’s face, she insists that the complete scenario was misrepresented completely.

A petition to eliminate Heard because the L’Oreal spokesperson has already reached nearly 12,000 signatures, while another to displace her in Aquaman 2 sits on the cusp of 400,000. It’s rare that online petitions make a lot of an improvement in situations such as this, nonetheless it is nevertheless strange that none of the mounting allegations contrary to the actress have swayed L’Oreal or Warner Bros.

Regardless, it may be years before Johnny Depp and Amber Heard start to see the end of the fight, but keep tuned in for more because the messy story unfurls.