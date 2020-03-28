🔥John Wick And James Bond As Soulmates? Funny Video Argues They Should Be🔥

Keanu Reeves may be the internet’s boyfriend, but could his famed John Wick character have his eyes on a boyfriend of his own? What if his path crossed with that of Daniel Craig’s 007? James Bond never seems to be able to nab a single Bond Girl anyway – maybe he needs a Bond Man in his life? Sure it’s a far-fetched scenario in the grand scheme of things, but it’s also the concept of this incredible video depicting James Bond and John Wick in a cute rom-com in between their typical death-defying action.

Funny Or Die has threaded together scenes from John Wick and James Bond movies to illustrate a budding romance between the two badass actors and I’ll be honest, I would buy a ticket to this epic crossover. Take a look:

Yeah, this is really impressive. Although it’s clearly pulling from a slew of movies – often in a rather awkward way – it gets the idea across. John Wick and James Bond might be soulmates. It all starts during a covert trip to Mexico City where the two action stars meet each other’s gaze from a few buildings over. Wick somehow obtains Bond’s number and asks him out to dinner.

During their first outing, John Wick quickly catches on to some of Bond’s quirks such as taking his drink shaken not stirred. Once they hit it off, they vacation to Rome together in a whirlwind romance. The best part of the video has to be when an exchange between them keeps having Keanu Reeves’ character responding with “yeah.”

Things really heat up when Bond gets caught up in pickle with Christoph Waltz’s Blofield, and Keanu Reeves comes to the rescue on a horse to save him. If this was an actual movie, I’d say it was teasing an epic team up between them later in the film, but it’s sadly just a fan-made edit. It’s a funny pairing to see play out yes but, hey, it sold me.

Since No Time To Die was delayed, it could be the perfect time for Keanu Reeves to film some scenes and make it in for a happy ending to Daniel Craig’s last outing as 007. The two characters certainly both work in the moral grey area of the word “hero”, and each have a closet full of skeletons to confide in each other about over drinks.

Jokes aside, Daniel Craig’s final Bond movie is coming this November after No Time to Die was previously scheduled to come out next Friday. Keanu Reeves has quite a few projects coming for fans to look forward to including roles in The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run and Bill & Ted Face The Music this year and sequels for John Wick and The Matrix expected to come out on the same day in 2021.

What do you think about John Wick and James Bond being soulmates? Sound off in the comments below.