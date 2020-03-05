John Rallo, the businessman at the center of Steve Stenger’s scheme, gets 17 months in prison

Businessman John Rallo leaves federal court in St. Louis on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, after he pleaded guilty to three felony counts of honest services mail fraud/bribery. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

David Carson

ST. LOUIS — The businessman at the center of former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger’s pay-to-play indictment was sentenced on Thursday to 17 months in federal court, plus two years probation.John Rallo, who federal prosecutors say offered campaign donations to Stenger in exchange for real estate deals and a sham contract with economic development agencies, is the final person sentenced in the investigation that rocked regional politics. The investigation also led to charges against Stenger, his chief of staff, Bill Miller, and Sheila Sweeney, the former head of the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership.Rallo, who lived in west St. Louis County and most recently in the Salt Lake City area, first met Stenger at Sam’s Steakhouse during the politician’s initial 2014 run for county executive in a meeting arranged by Sorkis Webbe Jr. — a former St. Louis alderman who was charged in the ’80s for vote fraud and harboring a fugitive. The insurance businessman made his first $5,000 contribution to Stenger that night in exchange for assurances that Stenger, if elected, would help him win a county insurance contract. When that plan failed to work out, Stenger and his staff turned to the St. Louis County Port Authority, an agency run by the Economic Development Partnership. In 2016, the port authority awarded a sham $130,000 marketing contract to Rallo. In 2017, another Partnership-run agency, the St. Louis County Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority, sold two large pieces of real estate on Page Avenue in Wellston to Rallo and his business partners. The Wellston deal and Port Authority contract were first reported by the Post-Dispatch in 2017 and 2018. A federal search warrant for Stenger’s phone said an investigation began in March 2018, shortly after the marketing contract story was published.

