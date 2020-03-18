🔥John Obi Mikel quits Trabzonspor over coronavirus fears as Super Lig continues behind closed doors🔥

Former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel has walked away from his contract at Trabzonspor over concerns over the Super Lig’s plans to play on during the coronavirus pandemic.

Top-flight football in Turkey is set to proceed behind closed doors, but Mikel revealed on Saturday he did not feel at ease with the decision.

Now Trabzonspor have confirmed in a statement that the Nigerian, who joined them last year and had a contract until May 2021, has left by mutual consent.

“There is more to life than football,” Mikel said on Instagram.

“I do not feel comfortable and don’t want to play football in this situation. Everyone should be home with their families and loved ones in this critical time.

“Season should be cancelled as the world is facing such turbulent times.”

Football has been suspended across Europe, with the top leagues in England, Spain, Germany, Italy and France all cancelling fixtures in response to the virus.

The Champions League and Europa League have also both been suspended.

On Tuesday, Uefa announced the decision to push back Euro 2020 by 12 months in response to the outbreak, while Copa America has also been postponed.