🔥John McDonnell says he Jeremy Corbyn and Diane Abbott 'not going away' after Labour leadership contest🔥

John McDonnell has said he, Jeremy Corbyn and Diane Abbott are “not going away” after the Labour leadership contest.

Speaking to a “rally for socialism”, reported by the Huffington Post, the outgoing shadow chancellor told the crowd to not “sit back and cry” and to “never apologise” for 2019 manifesto.

Mr McDonnell said: “There are people who will want to take us backwards. There are people who will want to tear up the manifesto. They may not have the front to say that now. But that certainly what the intention will be.”

He said in the future he hoped to play a different role as an “elder statesman” in the party.

He said: “Diane [Abb​ott], I and Jeremy, keep on hearing these tributes on platforms and all the rest of it. It is like listening to your own obituary.

“We’re not going away. We will play a different role. And I keep saying I am going to become an elder statesman. You better believe it.

“You take the plaudits but you also take responsibility. I let you down. I let you down. We lost that election. When you are in a leadership positions you have to take responsibility. But you learn the lessons as well.”

He spoke alongside Ms Abbott and party chairman, Ian Lavery, at the event organised to promote Mr Burgon’s campaign.

They also gave their support to Ms Long-Bailey who is behind favourite Keir Starmer in the Labour leadership race.

A recent YouGov poll predicted Mr Starmer to win the contest in the first round with over 50% of the vote.

It also showed he had the support of 53 per cent of Labour members ahead of Long-Bailey on 31 per cent and Lisa Nandy on 16 per cent.

Speaking at the rally, Mr McDonnell went on to say that the party would have won in 2017, if it had been more united.

He said: “My biggest resentment is going back to how close we came in 2017. Literally a few thousand votes and we would’ve been in government.

“People need to realise for us was a struggle to survive in opposition. A struggle to survive in the party. It wasn’t just one coup or two coups. There were attempted coups virtually every month.”

He added: “Some of the worst vilification was coming from behind us on our own opposition benches. Some of those we hear have been offered seats in the House of Lords. Ex-Labour MPs. Good riddance.”